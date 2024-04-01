When footy and theatre collide

Growing up in Donnybrook, Andrea Gibbs lived for footy.
Her dad Geoff played for the Mighty Dons for five years - even captaining the Under 18s as a 16-year-old - and was then a long-time umpire for the South West Football League.
Her brother Brendon was a very good player, who was recruited to East Perth reserves, and after Saturday morning netball, her childhood weekends were largely spent at an oval watching him play.
Her mum Trish went to all their games.
"Footy was a total family thing,'' Ms Gibbs recollects.
"The town pretty much gathers around the football club, it is where everyone comes together.
"Even though I was not playing, I would have the best time at the club, mucking around with mates and probably sneaking a few beers.
"It was always the hub of excitement as a kid, there were plenty of cousins around and my nan's house was right near the oval, so it felt like the backyard."
As an umpire, her dad was full of knowledge and watching a game with him was an enriching, engaging experience.
"Dad was good at explaining the intricacies of the game and I used to love watching it while sitting with him, it was a brilliant bonding experience,'' she said.
"When I'm at games now, the things that fly out of my mouth are just parrot squawks of what dad says.
"I love that we have that connection.
"Dad knowing so much about the game seeded my love for it and if I'd had the chance, I would have tried to play myself because it's a beautiful, complex game.
"And it's dangerous - something that can easily be forgotten if we look at it as just entertainment."
These experiences - plus her father's story of having to stop playing due to too many concussions - are the inspiration for Ms Gibbs' first play, which was commissioned by WA's Black Swan State Theatre Company and will soon head on a regional tour.
Tour dates:
Having premiered in Perth last year, an encore season is underway at the Subiaco Arts Centre, in Perth, until May 5.
Barracking for the Umpire then opens in Port Hedland on Saturday, May 11, followed by performances in Broome, Karratha, Geraldton, Mandurah, Albany, Esperance and Margaret River.
"We had quite a few people come up from Donnybrook to watch it the first time around and the feedback was amazing,'' Ms Gibbs said.
"It was written to be seen by country people, so it makes sense it is heading out to the regions.
"It is sometimes hard to get people to come to see a show that is touring, but this is one of those, where I think you need to bring everyone in town, because they will walk away loving it."
Black Swan is one of three WA arts companies which will tour contemporary works in regional WA over the next three years, enabled by almost $1.2 million in State government funding announced this month.
The Perth-based State theatre company received $400,000 to support touring performances of two of its works - Ms Gibbs' Barracking for the Umpire is the first to go.
Preparations have also started for a 2025 tour of The Pool, which debuted at the Perth International Arts Festival this year and will be performed beside country public swimming pools and include regional cast members.
Black Swan's artistic director Kate Champion said as luck would have it, the original cast from the first Perth season of Barracking for the Umpire will continue in their roles for the tour.
School and other workshops will be held at each regional centre around the performances, and it's likely arrangements will be made to bus in people from towns outlying each venue to maximise its audience reach.
"I think we will be travelling about 6520 kilometres for the whole tour,'' Ms Champion said.
"We understand how much AFL and football resonate regionally, so it is just the perfect subject matter to tour.
"It's entertaining, it's relatable, and even if you are not a huge football fan, it is about how a family can be affected and drawn in when someone, particularly a parent, is passionately involved in something."
Just like agriculture.
Ms Gibbs said Barracking for the Umpire took its name from a family joke.
"My dad used to play for Donnybrook from quite a young age and he had a few hard head knocks,'' she said.
After a particularly big knock-out, his mum Betty forced him to the doctor.
"The doctor said 'if you don't want to die, or end up in a coffin, then give up footy'.
"He ended up becoming an umpire and my mum would go to all the games to watch him, so she would be the only one at the game barracking for the umpire."
Ms Gibbs wrote the play's first two scenes in 2017, based on her dad, as part of a writing workshop and began working on the full play in 2020, after the commission from Black Swan.
From the outset, she fixed on the idea of building the story around a legend - Donnybrook Football Club's fictional favourite son and greatest player Doug Williams - and a community celebration that sees him unite with his family.
With characters borrowed from her life and set in her hometown, Barracking for the Umpire spotlights a failing family patriarch whose deft kick and sticky hands are becoming fuzzy and clumsy as he deals with a brain injury that's the legacy of his playing career.
To help better identify and manage concussions - and prevent longer term consequences - the HeadCheck concussion app was developed by leading experts from the Murdoch Children's Research Institute, in Melbourne, and the AFL.
The app is designed for use with adults and children and aims to help adult players, parents, coaches and first aiders recognise the signs of a concussion.
It can also help them determine whether medical attention is required and then how to manage recovery to ensure a safe return to school, study, work, play and training and playing organised sport.
It is available to download via headcheck.com.au, the App Store or Google Play.
With The Mighty Dons uniting in Doug's honour to present a lifetime achievement award and with his wife Delveen by his side - where she has always been to share every bump and knock - his children come home to join the celebration.
And, as always in the Williams family, there's guaranteed to never be a dull moment.
Ms Gibbs said the bumps and knocks of footy and their consequences were a long-term fascination - given her father's history and the family's regular footy watching.
When her dad played, few safety protocols for concussions existed - if you could walk and talk you were good enough to go on again.
Ms Gibbs said even though her dad tried wearing a helmet, the perceived weakness only made him a bigger target for opposition hits.
"I've always loved footy and loved watching footy, but the gas gets taken out of it when you see someone get a hard knock and they end up on the ground,'' Ms Gibbs said.
"So the play was a bit of a what-if exercise: What if dad had kept playing? What would things have looked like then?
At the time she was writing, the issue was also emerging as a national talking point.
Geelong Cats legend Graham 'Polly' Farmer was the first AFL footballer to be diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a progressive, degenerative brain disease affecting athletes who play contact sports, members of the military and others who have had a traumatic brain injury.
Ms Gibbs said Farmer's diagnosis, only revealed after he died in 2019, piqued her interest.
"The conversation about CTE was just starting and the light was being shone on it with Polly Farmer, and I had already set the play in his era,'' she said.
"There was a lot of CTE research already happening in the United States and the United Kingdom, but not a lot here.
"It was new when I started writing."
Since then, young AFL players such as Daniel Venables, Brad Sheppard and Angus Brayshaw have retired early due to concussions, and retired players Shane Tuck and Danny Frawley have died due to the mental rollercoaster of their CTE.
"I was interested in how all lovers of footy, and everyone passionate about something like that - if it is detrimental to your health, how do you reconcile that?" Ms Gibbs said.
"Is the trade-off for the entertainment, social connection and all those other great things sport brings, worth an individual's quality of life and the effect it will have on their family?"
Ms Gibbs said the dynamics of experiencing a country childhood also became an important part of the play's dynamic.
She grew up on her parent's 24-hectare hobby farm just outside town, with horses and motorbikes and enjoying all the fun of being outside.
She left town to study performing arts at university and then to travel - and while "Perth boy" James kept her in the city, there's an intention, lingering in her heart, to return to Donnybrook someday.
Now well-established as an artist in Perth, Ms Gibbs is known for her work as an actor, comedian and comedy writer, her voice is in ad campaigns, including for Dairy Farmers, and she is a broadcaster and producer.
She presents Weekends with Andrea Gibbs on ABC Radio Australia and co-founded Barefaced Stories - a monthly, live storytelling event - with her best mate Kerry O'Sullivan.
She has been a guest speaker at TEDxPerth and is a contributor to Women of Letters, a collection of letters from favourite Australians of note.
"It's hard to make a living in the arts, even in Perth, and I'm proud to say I have done that,'' she said.
Though Black Swan may have taken something of a risk commissioning her as a first-time playwright, Ms Champion said Ms Gibbs was already proven as a "writer in so many ways".
"Andrea has all the ingredients to make a great playwright and it is exciting to be a part of igniting or assisting someone's writing career like that,'' Ms Champion said.
"She has a wonderful balance between entertaining and the more serious subject matter of concussion."
Such has been the glowing response to Barracking for the Umpire in Perth, Ms Champion said Black Swan has commissioned her to write a second play.
Ms Gibbs is researching for the play, which will tell the story of a 50 or 60-year-old woman who finds herself living in her car - never expecting that it was something that could happen to her.
"It is a big issue after COVID, a lot of women in that age bracket don't have much in their super and it is the fastest growing cohort of homeless people,'' she said.
"So many women take that big chunk of time out of their lives to be caregivers and then end up in this position.
"They have been giving, giving, giving and end up with nothing for themselves.
"But it's going to be funny."
Barracking for the Umpire is funny too - it was commissioned as a comedy - it may deal with serious issues, but it is full of lighter moments.
"It has a wonderful mix of light and shade and will appeal to almost all of us because we are all part of a family,'' Ms Champion said.
"It's about the secrets that are kept, the ways we relate and the secrets we reveal.
"It is not a long and boring night at the theatre, it has a lot of ingredients, so anyone who fears the theatre, won't have to feel that with this piece."
Ms Gibbs said the writing style was firmly based on her family's humour.
"It is very dry and some people outside the family might see it as bullying, but we all see the joke,'' she said.
"I feel like it is very Australian humour, where laughter trumps everything.
"It doesn't matter what you are going through, humour is so important to get you by and to keep that hope and connection.
"When I go back home and walk through the door, it's pretty much how the kids in this play go home and walk through the door.
"I wrote from my experience and chatting to people, it resonates, people recognise their own families in it."
That goes to the extent that Ms Gibbs acknowledges one of the characters as a version of herself.
"I've always been on the outside, wanting to be involved, but not being allowed to because I was a girl,'' she said.
"We just didn't have the opportunity when I was growing up."
Another character stems from a chance she had to pull on some footy boots for a community fundraising match.
"A guy came into the changerooms to give us this big pump-up speech,'' she said.
"Honestly, I was so taken aback by it - I was fully motivated by it.
"In the play, there is this coach who is always giving pump-up speeches and I find that fascinating as well - the things we tell each other so we can get over the line - I'm always impressed by it."
While studying and living in Perth and then travelling saw her "tap out" of footy for a while, Ms Gibbs said she had very much reignited a personal flame for the game.
"I am a massive West Coast Eagles fan," Ms Gibbs said.
"I am mad for the game, I love going to them and get very passionate about it.
"For me, sports and the arts are both so engaging and narrative-driven.
"It just gets you going, you feel all the feels.
"There is just something about sports, I love the feeling."
One in five children and adolescents have had a concussion diagnosed by a health professional - and less than 50 per cent of child concussions present for medical attention.
Of those who do seek medical care, about 70pc are symptom-free within four weeks.
The remaining 30pc can take longer to recover.
The WA Football Commission last month ratified a national protocol for junior and community football throughout WA, which was developed by the Australian Sports Commission through the Australian Institute of Sport and Sports Medicine Australia.
The protocol includes:
