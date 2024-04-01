Dry outlook for April

This week is set to be another sunny week of cloudless skies, with a less than 50 per cent chance of any rainfall in much of the South West Land Division (SWLD).
Long range rainfall forecasts show a drier than average April, with a less than 25pc chance of receiving more than 10 millimetres of rainfall in the first two weeks.
Strong winds which picked up over the weekend are expected to continue through the week, with easterlies and southeasterlies reaching speeds of up to 30 kilometres per hour in the Midwest region, and slightly lower in the Wheatbelt and Great Southern.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the high 20s and low 30s across the northern regions, and in the low 20s for the South Coastal and Esperance regions.
By Saturday much of the SWLD should reach a top of at least 30 degrees.
Overnight temperatures should drop to below 10 degrees in the Great Southern and South Coastal regions and below 15 degrees in the Wheatbelt..
Towns between Esperance and Albany can expect partly cloudy days this week.
