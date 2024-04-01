Farm Weekly
Dry outlook for April

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
April 1 2024 - 5:00pm
This week is set to be another sunny week of cloudless skies, with a less than 50 per cent chance of any rainfall in much of the South West Land Division (SWLD).

