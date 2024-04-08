Farm Weekly
Lupin fibre product ready for commercialisation

Updated April 8 2024 - 12:13pm, first published 12:12pm
Wide Open Agriculture chief executive officer Matthew Skinner.
Wide Open Agriculture (WOA) has achieved commercial readiness of its lupin fibre product.

