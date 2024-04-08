Lupin fibre product ready for commercialisation

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA) has achieved commercial readiness of its lupin fibre product.
This follows an extensive research and development program, in collaboration with a leading European plant-based engineering provider.
Lupin fibre is an alternative to traditional fibres in the dietary fibre market, which is currently projected to reach USD $16.3 billion by 2032.
The company said its lupin fibre product had a unique composition which gives it properties of both insoluble and soluble fibre, with high water and oil binding capacities, contributing to improved viscosity, stability, and mouthfeel across a diverse range of products.
"We are thrilled to unveil our lupin fibre," said Wide Open Agriculture chief executive officer Matthew Skinner.
"This development marks a significant stride in the food industry, offering a sustainable, nutritionally superior, and versatile alternative to traditional fibres.
"We believe our lupin fibre will not only meet but exceed consumer expectations, reshaping the way we think about food ingredients and their impact on health and the environment."
It is expected that future commercialisation of WOA's lupin fibre will increase the revenue and margin potential of the company's production facility in Germany.
As a lupin is made up of 40 per cent protein and 40pc fibre, the fibre is an important co-product for delivering additional value to the project and improving the efficiency of the company's operations.
Lupins have a diverse nutritional profile with a much higher fibre content than other pulses.
The conversion of a manufacturing by-product into a high value fibre ingredient has the benefit of reducing waste and improving the overall sustainability of the company's production cycle.
