Farm Weekly
Home/News

WA Government establishes 2024 Dry Season Taskforce

April 15 2024 - 9:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis.
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis.

The State government has announced it will establish a 2024 Dry Season Taskforce to help address concerns as farmers across Western Australia experience challenging seasonal conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.