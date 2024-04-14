WA Government establishes 2024 Dry Season Taskforce

The State government has announced it will establish a 2024 Dry Season Taskforce to help address concerns as farmers across Western Australia experience challenging seasonal conditions.
The taskforce will share information and identify ways in which the agriculture industry, in collaboration with Government, can support farm businesses and rural communities during current dry season challenges, which are expected to become the 'new normal' due to climate change.
In particular, the taskforce will consider:
The taskforce will be chaired by Wheatbelt Development Commission chief executive officer Rob Cossart, who also led the emergency response to the Kimberley floods, in his role as State recovery co-ordinator.
Other taskforce members will be announced soon.
The State government has a range of resources and programs in place to help farmers and regional communities prepare for and manage the impacts of more frequent dry seasons.
"This autumn is already proving to be hotter and drier than previous years across much of the State, and some areas have had no real rain since spring last year. Livestock and horticultural producers are already feeling the brunt of this," said WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis.
"Climate modelling is indicating we may have a late break to the season across grain growing regions, and I want to ensure Western Australian farmers have all the information they need to support critical on-farm decision making.
"This hot, dry weather is the 'new normal' due to the effects of climate change, and it's absolutely vital we find new ways to tackle these challenges going forward."
