WA wins in beef carcase competition

By Kyan Peeti and Ellouise Bailey
May 17 2024 - 8:00am
The Campbell family, AS & M Campbell & Son, Cooara Charolais and Angus studs, Keysbrook, won the reserve champion pen award in the Australian Meat Processor Corporation National Beef Carcase competition which was announced at Beef2024, Rockhampton, Queensland, last week with three Charolais-Angus cross steers. Celebrating their win onfarm last week with some of this years Charolais sired calves on their Charolais-Angus cross mothers were Bruce Campbell and daughter Bryden.
This year's Australian Meat Processor Corporation (AMPC) National Beef Carcase competition was a successful one for WA producers when the results were announced last week at Beef2024 at Rockhampton, Queensland.

