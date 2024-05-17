WA sheep farmers feel abandoned

Stud Merino Breeders' Association of Western Australia president, Michael Campbell said the WA sheep industry had been abandoned by the Federal government.
"I'm disgusted with the timing of the announcement on a Saturday morning at a critical time in WA with many sheep farmers struggling with challenging seasonal conditions and no concern for people's welfare," Mr Campbell said.
"The industry zoom meeting had 20 animal activists included, which is despicable.
"Where was the support for the WA industry and our current critical conditions.
"Increasing processing capacity is only the answer if we can supply the lamb.
"It won't create employment.
"Over 90 per cent of workers in processing are internationals with a need for housing putting further pressure on an already stressed housing market."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.