WA sheep farmers feel abandoned

May 17 2024 - 2:00pm
The Federal government decision to end live sheep exports by May 1, 2028 is the wrong one says the Stud Merino Breeders' Association of WA.
Stud Merino Breeders' Association of Western Australia president, Michael Campbell said the WA sheep industry had been abandoned by the Federal government.

