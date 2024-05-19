Explore touring and mining opportunities

Agriculture generates the most revenue in the Wheatbelt, but did you know what industry is second?
It's mining.
The gross revenue generated from the mining sector in the Wheatbelt tripled from 2018 to 2023, up from $1.9 billion to $4.28b.
Employment in the mining sector in the Wheatbelt has also grown.
Despite generating an increase in revenue Warren Pearce, chief executive officer, Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC), said the Wheatbelt was "significantly underexplored".
He presented on the current state of the mining and mineral exploration industry at the recent Wheatbelt Futures Forum held in Northam.
Mr Pearce said it was important to clear up some misconceptions about the exploration process, and said just one in 1000 exploration sites progressed to become a working mine.
He described the mine cycle as a long journey from exploration to mining, which can take many years.
Mr Pearce said there were 27 AMEC member companies in the Wheatbelt Working Group, who seek to interact openly, honestly and fairly with landowners and within the community and rely on good working relationships with residents, as well as all local governments.
One such member is Chalice Mining, which discovered high-grade platinum group elements-copper-nickel deposit at the Gonneville site, on private farmland, in March 2020.
Mr Pearce said the discovery suggested there was more to be found and this project has progressed to the Environment Protection Authority (EPA).
He said there was still a strong belief they were both significant critical mineral and gold resources to be discovered in the Wheatbelt.
Another Wheatbelt income stream discussed at the Northam forum was tourism.
Linda Vernon, tourism officer with the North Eastern Wheatbelt Travel Association Inc (NEWTRAVEL), described the current state of tourism in the Wheatbelt as immature and emerging, but with plenty of opportunities for growth and diversification.
NEWTRAVEL is responsible for the collective marketing of the shires of Dowerin, Wyalkatchem, Trayning, Nungarin, Mukinbudin, Koorda, Mount Marshall and Westonia.
The Wheatbelt Way is a popular tourism campaign that Ms Vernon said attracted a total of 13,833 visitors, who stayed in local government caravan parks in 2022-2023.
The Wheatbelt Way is a self-drive trail that begins two hours from Perth, and includes natural attractions and sites of historical importance in the regional communities of Dowerin, Wyalkatchem, Koorda, Bencubbin, Beacon, Westonia, Mukinbudin, Nungarin and Trayning.
Ms Vernon said attracting visitors to stay longer than just one night was proving a challenge and said improving Wheatbelt accommodation was a priority of all stakeholders in the tourism sector.
Other focus areas are developing operator business and marketing capabilities, facilitating tourism product and experience development such as events, agri-tourism, astro-tourism and recreational trails.
Ms Vernon said the future outlook for Wheatbelt tourism was to develop strategic partnerships, sustainable destination development, innovation and technology and encourage investment.
"What's good for tourism is good for the community," she said.
