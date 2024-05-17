Farm Weekly
Home/News

Backroom deals trump a vital industry

May 18 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The WA Livestock Exporters' Association said the decision to end live sheep exports by May 1, 2028, means the WA Government should do more to stand up to the Federal government.
The WA Livestock Exporters' Association said the decision to end live sheep exports by May 1, 2028, means the WA Government should do more to stand up to the Federal government.

This isn't about science - it is about politics and dirty backroom deals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.