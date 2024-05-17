Backroom deals trump a vital industry

This isn't about science - it is about politics and dirty backroom deals.
That's the summation from the WA Livestock Exporters' Association (WALEA) after the Federal government detailed the timeline to phase-out live sheep exports by sea.
The organisation said the decision would be detrimental to the livelihoods of many and said it was "disgusting".
WALEA said the phase-out was a slap in the face to the investment and work that had gone into building the industry that had provided so much support to the WA sheep industry.
It wants Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt and the Federal Labor government to be held accountable for the devastation it had already created - and into the future.
The exporter group has also called on WA Premier Roger Cook and WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis to better fight for WA producers and businesses that is a major attack on regional and rural communities.
"WA is the economic powerhouse of the country and the State Labor government must defend what is right for all Western Australians," WALEA said.
"This has shown that the Cook Labor government has not bought its influence to bear with the Federal Albanese Labor government."
WALEA questioned what would be the next east coast raid on WA, suggesting live cattle exports, gas exports and the State's GST share were in the firing line.
"This shows that no WA commodity is safe from Federal government interference," WALEA said.
