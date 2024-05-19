Financial help for new farmers

New and potential farmers can get a financial helping hand through the Regional Investment Corporation (RIC), which is hosting a free webinar next week to guide them through the process.
The increased cost of living, a tougher, dry season, falling commodity prices, interest rate hikes and soaring farmland prices are all biting into the potential for new and aspiring farmers to get a foothold in the industry.
RIC is a government farm business lender that offers low-cost, concessional loans to help purchase a property or farm business, refinance or restructure existing farm debt to provide better cash flow or access new funding to manage operating costs and capital expenditure.
It offers AgriStarter, farm investment, drought and AgBiz drought loans with a lending rate based on the average Australian 10-year bond rate, rather than the Reserve Bank's cash rate.
RIC chief executive officer John Howard said it meant RIC's interest rates had changed once in the past 12 months to 4.99 per cent.
This is against the RBA's official lending rate which has already increased 12 times, up by 4pc, since May 2022 to 4.38pc - with the financial markets now tipping a hold on any rate cuts until next year and early speculation there may even be a rate rise.
Mr Howard said RIC had delivered more than $88 million in AgriStarter loans since they were introduced in 2021 - two-thirds have helped accelerate business activities for new farm enterprises, while the rest have supported succession planning arrangements.
"Loans have saved our customers an estimated $268.47m in interest repayments since RIC started in July 2018,'' Mr Howard said.
"In the context of rising capital costs, and dropping commodity prices in the later part of 2023, it's reassuring to be able to provide our customers with a concessional loan product and some certainty in managing their finances.
"Increasing agribusiness commercial interest rates, unpredictable weather patterns, and volatile markets are driving greater interest in our low-interest loans.
"While our loans are not for everyone, we are pleased to help farm businesses set up, invest, recover and prepare for potential severe business disruption including drought, floods or bushfires and to support first-generation and next-generation farmers to accelerate their business plans."
Mr Howard said RIC interest rates were variable and reviewed every six months, providing farmers greater financial certainty as any change would be effective on February 1 and August 1 each year.
Farm businesses with a concessional RIC loan benefit from no application fees, no ongoing management fees and no extra or early repayment fees.
RIC loans have a 10-year term with interest-only repayments for the first five years, followed by principal and interest repayments for the remainder of the loan term.
Eligibility and assessment criteria apply, with the AgriStart loans, for example, open to new farmers with a minimum of three years onfarm experience.
"They aim to improve cash flow, refinance a portion of their existing agribusiness debt or implement succession plans to fast-track their business growth and productivity,'' Mr Howard said.
RIC hoped to introduce to a broader range of farmers, financial advisors, business planners and rural counsellors via the free webinar on Wednesday, May 29, from 12noon-1pm (AEST).
A recording of the session will also be emailed to registered participants after the event.
"Whether you are growing your own farm business or taking on the family farm, this webinar will discuss how RIC loans can help eligible farm businesses start up, set up and grow," Mr Howard said.
To register go to ric.gov.au/events, for more about RIC AgriStarter loans go to ric.gov.au/agristarter or phone 1800 875 675, or catch up with RIC's latest drought loan seminar.
