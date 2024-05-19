Farm Weekly
Financial help for new farmers

Belinda Hickman
By Belinda Hickman
May 19 2024 - 11:00am
The Regional Investment Commission's latest promotion campaign and free webinar is hoping to introduce to a broader range of new and next-generation farmers and their financial advisors, business planners and rural counsellors to its range of low-interest loans. Picture: Supplied.
New and potential farmers can get a financial helping hand through the Regional Investment Corporation (RIC), which is hosting a free webinar next week to guide them through the process.

