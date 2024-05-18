Landini introduces latest Powerfarm series

LANDINI has released its 2024 Powerfarm tractor series into the market, the Powerfarm 120 and 100, which Western Ag, Kewdale, has recently received a shipment of.
"This is Landini's utility tractor, and it's a series upgrade: new bonnet, new cabs, single piece opening doors" said Western Ag sales Craig Marangoni.
"It's European built, coming out of Italy, and each have an English built, non-AdBlue, non DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter), four-cylinder Perkins engine."
The combination of it being a loader and general purpose tractor make it a versatile vehicle for onfarm jobs.
Mr Marangoni gave a rundown of the specifications of the 120 and 100 - and the similarities and differences between them.
"They're both high specification, coming with power shuttle transmission, declutch button on the gear stick, electronic linkage on the 120 and mechanical linkage on the 100, and they also each come with front mud guards," Mr Marangoni said.
He laid out the measurements on the wheels, too.
"They come with quite wide wheel equipment, so there's 540, 65R, 34 on the 120, and we've got 480, 65R, 34 on the 100," Mr Marangoni said.
"They're good tynes if you're doing loader operations."
He highlighted other selling points, including electronic linkage.
"There's electronic linkage on both sides of the rear mud guard, so you can remotely lift the implement when you're trying to hook up - you don't have to be situated in the tractor," Mr Marangoni said.
"The other thing you can do, is you have a mixer or a spray tank, you can turn the PTO on or off from outside the tractor, so you don't have to jump in, jump out - you can do it remotely."
On the rear, the tractors are capable of a 3.6 tonne lift.
"Both of these tractors also come with 4.4t axle; it can handle loader work or if you want to fit a fork lift or if you're lifting hale bales, anything like that, the axle has a high capacity to handle that kind of work," he said.
Mr Marangoni flipped open the bonnet, saying "all your batteries and air cleaners at the front, so it's easy access to clean your air cleaners, change your battery'.
"This also comes with the Donaldson PowerCore air cleaner, which is the one that sucks the heavy particles out and sends it out the fan."
Inside the cab, the 120 and 100, also come with a smaller extra seat.
"If you're training an operator, you can have the trainee in the cab and the trainer sitting in the cab as well," Mr Marangoni said.
An improvement in this Series' cab is the lack of a pillar, for better visibility, and a sunroof.
"So when you do have a loader, and you've got the machine up in the air, you can actually see what you've lifted; you don't have to duck your head down," he said.
