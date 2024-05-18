Farm Weekly
Children's advocate now needs support

May 18 2024 - 10:00am
Tanya Dupagne said it was difficult to ask for help from the community, and said her support team of friends, family, past campers and camp counsellors convinced her to do the fundraiser to help with her battle against Lyme disease.
A woman who has dedicated her career to improving the lives of children across rural WA, is now in need of some support for herself.

