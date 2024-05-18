Children's advocate now needs support

A woman who has dedicated her career to improving the lives of children across rural WA, is now in need of some support for herself.
Camp Kulin was founded in 2013 by Order of Australia Medal recipient and Rural Woman of the Year, Tanya Dupagne OAM.
Ms Dupagne's advocacy work has taken her around the world, improving the lives of children who have lived through war, torture and trauma.
Her work also led her to Kulin, a town she never knew existed but eventually called home, where she worked with rural children of all backgrounds.
Ms Dupagne has worked with more than 150,000 children over the past 20 years, and now she battles chronic illness.
In 2019, Ms Dupagne was diagnosed with Lyme disease, causing an array of debilitating symptoms and conditions including chronic fatigue and Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, better known as POTS.
Lyme disease is caused by a bacteria called Borrelia burgdorferi, which is found in ticks, and spread through tick bites.
Ms Dupagne said she was bitten by a tick in a Lyme-endemic area while working at a summer camp in the United States about 15 years prior.
"I've shown symptoms for pretty much that entire time," Ms Dpugagne said.
"I'd been deteriorating the whole time I was running Camp Kulin, and I was going downhill really fast."
The path to a diagnosis wasn't easy, as Lyme disease is not recognised in Australia, and so, treatment isn't permitted either.
Internationally, Lyme-endemic areas have much more knowledge around the bacteria and disease, and therefore today tick bites are treated immediately with a course of antibiotics.
Ms Dupagne's diagnosis was a relief, after being a medical mystery for so long, however it was quickly followed by grief, anger and frustration as her life transitioned from constantly working and helping others, to needing help to do day-to-day tasks.
For the past four years, her condition has deteriorated to a point where she cannot work, drive, leave the house unaccompanied - and requires a wheelchair or walker to walk.
"I loved my job, I love the campers, I've got really strong relationships with all the campers and camp counsellors," Ms Dupagne said.
"I was devastated that I couldn't do that anymore."
Prior to this life-altering condition, Ms Dupagne said she would work 120 hour weeks aiming to better the lives of underprivileged children across Australia and the world.
She has also worked in Africa and was confronted with eye-opening - and dangerous situations.
"I've seen some pretty horrific stuff, particularly when I was working in Africa, but even in Australia, I've seen some horrible stuff," Ms Dupagne said.
In 2013 a resident from Kulin saw Ms Dupagne on the news and invited her to check out the town's youth recreational facilities.
"I'd never heard of Kulin, but I drove out to have a look and was just blown away by the facilities they had," Ms Dupagne said.
The chief executive officer for the Shire of Kulin asked her how she would run them if she was in charge.
"I said I would be running camps, and he said, "what would it take to get you to move here?" Ms Dupagne said.
Camp Kulin hosted children from all over WA, from all different situations.
Some attended to improve their self-confidence and learn life skills, others had experienced trauma, and were refugees or victims of family violence.
Over the years, 400 volunteers took part in improving the lives of all the campers who came through Kulin.
Breaking down emotional and cultural barriers was a skill Ms Dupagne, and the volunteers learned over time.
"It was about getting to know each child and matching them to the right volunteers," she said.
"Working in Africa, you just never knew what you were going to get day to day, and you just had to deal with situations as they came up.
"Because I did that for so long, and the volumes of people I worked with, you just had to learn, and you learn something from every single person."
Camp Kulin ran for seven years before closing, shortly after Ms Dupagne's diagnosis.
She returned home to Kwinana, to be closer to specialised medical care.
Ms Dupagne's career working with children started after she graduated from university with a degree in communications, and went to the United States working for a summer camp for at-risk and underprivileged children.
"I wanted to travel, I didn't think I would love it (working with children) so much," Ms Dupagne said.
Now, she continues to give back where she can, becoming an ambassador for the Lyme Disease Association of Australia, and is the co-chairwoman for the City of Kwinana's Access and Inclusion Reference Group, which advocates for people with disabilities.
Being left to seek treatment internationally, Ms Dupagne, her doctor, and support network have found an appropriate treatment in Cyprus.
The two-month long treatment includes thorough medical examinations, IV treatments and therapies, autohemotherapy, physiotherapy, colonic hydrotherapy, infrared treatment and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
It will be followed by a six-month long recovery period back in Australia.
"I know it's going to be a tough treatment, but I also know that I need it," Ms Dupagne said.
She said the medical clinic in Cyprus specialised in Lyme disease and chronic illness, develops personalised treatment plans, and has been successful for a number of patients.
Being out of work for four years has left Ms Dupagne at a financial disadvantage, and so her support network is fundraising $50,000 for her to receive the treatment.
This includes the two-month treatment program, airfares, accommodation and recovery care back in Australia.
If all goes to plan, Ms Dupagne hopes to begin treatment at the start of next year.
"It does take a little bit to organise, and there is a waitlist at the clinic, but the longer I wait, the more I deteriorate," she said.
To donate, visit www.mycause.com.au/p/344147/overseas-treatment-for-tanya-dupagne
