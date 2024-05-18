Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Latest Morris bar stands up in 'breaker country'

May 18 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Cook is dwarfed by the new 24-metre Morris Quantum air drill that has not skipped a beat despite tough conditions during seeding this season on the family's Salmon Gums property.
Max Cook is dwarfed by the new 24-metre Morris Quantum air drill that has not skipped a beat despite tough conditions during seeding this season on the family's Salmon Gums property.

"IS it going to stand up to our country?"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.