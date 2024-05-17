Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Record-breaking Droughtmaster is WA bound

By Kane Chatfield and Lucy Kinbacher
May 17 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenlands D Fancy Free, offered by Darren and Helen Childs, Glenlands D, Theodore, Queensland, sold for a new record price for a Droughtmaster female of $80,000 to Ken Mutton and family, Fieldhouse Droughtmaster stud, Jurien Bay, at the Beef Genetics In Focus Sale at Beef2024, Rockhampton, Queensland, last week.
Glenlands D Fancy Free, offered by Darren and Helen Childs, Glenlands D, Theodore, Queensland, sold for a new record price for a Droughtmaster female of $80,000 to Ken Mutton and family, Fieldhouse Droughtmaster stud, Jurien Bay, at the Beef Genetics In Focus Sale at Beef2024, Rockhampton, Queensland, last week.

The record for a Droughtmaster female was broken at Beef2024 at Rockhampton, Queensland, last week and it was a WA bidder which landed the female.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.