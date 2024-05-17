Record-breaking Droughtmaster is WA bound

The record for a Droughtmaster female was broken at Beef2024 at Rockhampton, Queensland, last week and it was a WA bidder which landed the female.
A large crowd packed into the Droughtmaster Australia tent for the Beef Genetics in Focus Sale, with many predicting something big was about to happen.
It came a few lots into the sale when Glenlands D Fancy Free, offered by Darren and Helen Childs, Glenlands D, Theodore, Queensland, sold for $80,000 to Ken Mutton and family, Fieldhouse Droughtmaster stud, Jurien Bay.
The underbidder was David Torrisi, Vitwood Droughtmasters, Susan River, Queensland.
The 17-month-old heifer was a daughter of Glenlands D Alabama and Glenlands D 2969.
Mr Mutton said he was aware Fancy Free was being offered and that she stood out when he saw the heifer in the flesh while attending Beef2024.
He said the heifer would be used extensively in ET programs at Fieldhouse.
Mr Mutton said Fancy Free would remain in the east for the short term where she will be flushed for the first time in the coming weeks.
The previous breed record was set in 2023 when Glenlands D English Rose was knocked down for $70,000.
In the end, all 18 female lots sold to average $17,417, two packages of 10 semen straws sold for $13,000 each and one in-utero pregnancy made $40,000.
Glenlands D stud principal Darren Childs said they never expected that sort of result.
He said they weren't overly keen to part with Fancy Free initially.
"She has been a long time in the making, that genetic cross is something we have had in the pipeline for a long time," Mr Childs said.
"We are retaining a full sister and she went well at the sale but the fact people were able to see the value in her and the opportunity there was pretty rewardin, I'm confident she will go on and do a job."
Glenlands D also offered a six-month-old in-utero calf from Rondel Whiskey and Glenlands D Bells 'n' Whistles.
The combination had a combined earning of $2.1 million in 2023 including the record $320,000 Glenlands D Everest and $70,000 Glenlands D English Rose.
It sold for $40,000 to Rowan and Coralyn Smith, Smithy's Droughtmasters, Warwick. Queensland.
Earlier in the night, the Beef2024 junior champion Droughtmaster female sold for $57,500.
Glenlands J Favourite, from Jason and Carissa Childs, Glenlands J, Dingo, Queensland, sold to Dan Sommer, Sommer stud, Maleny, Queensland, ahead of underbidders Munda Reds stud, Gingin.
The 19-month-old homozygous poll heifer was the first release of former Beef champion sire Glenlands Bateman and out of Glenlands J 15817.
It was flagged as a "donor level female" by Glenlands J.
