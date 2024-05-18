Farm Weekly
Shiploads of premium WA avocados arrive in India

May 18 2024 - 8:00pm
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis and Delroy Group general manager Ben Norrish celebrating the arrival of WA avocados in India.
More than 320 tonnes of Western Australian avocados, valued at more than $1.6 million, have now been exported to India via sea freight, with most supplies coming from Delroy Orchards, in the Southern Forests region.

