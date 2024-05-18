ALP has moved from its roots say shearers

Western Australian Shearing Industry Association (WASIA) and its members deplore the announcement made by the Federal government.
Its says Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt was repeatedly made aware of the dire consequences its policy, that ignores facts and science, would have on the agricultural landscape, particularly here in WA.
"The Labor Party was started by the shearers' strike in Barcaldine in 1891," said WASIA president, Darren Spencer.
"Today in 2024 we see just how far the ALP has moved from its roots.
"The ALP has made its priorities crystal clear - and agriculture and regional communities aren't one of them.
"This is a sad day for our industry, for producers and for our communities.
"We are all entitled to feel very let down and abandoned by this government."
WASIA said it stood with everyone in the sheep industry and this would not be forgotten at election time.
"With many farmers not joining all their ewes this year due to the uncertainty, there will be less sheep to shear going forward," Mr Spencer said.
"The sheep industry employs many people in small towns with shearing teams, livestock agents, mulesing contractors, crutching teams, transport companies and many other support businesses.
"Our regional towns are already shrinking with more and more farmers going totally cropping.
"This action will not help our small towns survive which will impact our schools, sporting clubs and local businesses.
"To think this all comes about because the Labor Party has done a deal with the animal activists.
"What makes this hurt even worse is the fact that the animal activists have gone and bragged about what they have engineered."
Mr Spencer said it was a sad day when a government closes down a legitimate industry that employs thousands of people and generations millions of dollars, to appease organisations that generates no wealth for the country.
"I think that the current Labor government needs to take a history lesson and look at where they were formed because the left wing leaders have certainly failed its grass roots people," he said.
