Farm Weekly
Home/News

ALP has moved from its roots say shearers

May 19 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WASIA president Darren Spencer.
WASIA president Darren Spencer.

Western Australian Shearing Industry Association (WASIA) and its members deplore the announcement made by the Federal government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.