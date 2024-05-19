Farm Weekly
Government's announcement is not the end

By Slade Brockman, Wa Liberal Senator
May 19 2024 - 10:00am
WA Liberal senator Slade Brockman.
199 days after receiving it, Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, has finally released the independent panel's report on how to phase-out the live sheep trade.

