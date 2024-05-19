Government's announcement is not the end

199 days after receiving it, Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, has finally released the independent panel's report on how to phase-out the live sheep trade.
In doing so, he reveals yet again how out of touch he is with the WA sheep industry - in fact, all of agriculture.
This announcement is yet another body blow to the WA sheep industry, to the thousands that are employed along the supply chain and all of those families that rely on it.
Let me be very clear, this is a political decision about inner-city seats in the Eastern States.
It is based not on science and not on evidence.
In fact, all of the evidence suggests the live export industry is world-leading and best practice.
It is an industry that has improved welfare standards continually.
Yet Labor's policy was driven by animal activists in the Eastern States from the very beginning.
The minister didn't even have the guts to front the impacted farmers - instead handing leaked details to a newspaper in advance of talking to industry.
Labor briefed the media on Friday, but didn't bother to contact farmers until Saturday morning.
They are trying to hide their contempt by revealing their plans to kill this industry on a Saturday, three days before the Federal Budget.
The phase-out period is just as contemptuous - four years, when the government was told it would take over a decade to change flock composition.
Labor's last export shutdown in the cattle industry lasted 11 days and cost the industry more than a billion dollars.
This ban is permanent and Labor has allocated 'compensation' of just over $100 million.
This pathetic response reveals again the contempt for WA and for agriculture.
Sheep producers must fight.
Sheep producers will fight.
The vets, the shearers, the truckies, the feed producers, the stockies, will fight.
All Western Australians - all Australians - who care about agriculture have only one option - this Labor government needs to be thrown out at the next election.
I stand with the industry.
Saturday's announcement is not the end.
We will fight this and we will win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.