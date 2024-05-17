Farm Weekly
West to East transport target of transition welfare reforms

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
May 17 2024 - 5:06pm
p Agriculture minister Murray Watt confirmed the welfare regulations for the transportation of livestock within Australia would be a focus of the welfare reforms as slated in the funding model for the phase-out of live sheep export by sea transition package.
Western Australian farmers, livestock agents, transporters, vets, contractors and all members across the supply chain have lost all faith and respect for the Federal government after its backflip on its commitment to not legislate the phase-out of live sheep exports by sea in the current term of parliament.

Tamara Hooper

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

