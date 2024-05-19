Farm Weekly
Minor election commitment the wrong one

May 19 2024 - 3:00pm
Sheep Producers Australia chief executive officer, Bonnie Skinner, said the ramifications for regional communities were huge.
Sheep Producers Australia (SPA) as a peak industry council, said it would continue to fight the Federal government's decision to end live sheep exports by sea, and fight for the people whose livelihoods and mental health are being destroyed.

