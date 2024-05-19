Minor election commitment the wrong one

Sheep Producers Australia (SPA) as a peak industry council, said it would continue to fight the Federal government's decision to end live sheep exports by sea, and fight for the people whose livelihoods and mental health are being destroyed.
It said the Labor government was blindly sticking to a minor election commitment, despite all the evidence and data that the policy could not be implemented without devastating WA's regional communities.
"This is an issue of precedent and trust, not just for the Australian sheep industry but for Australian agriculture," said Sheep Producers Australia chief executive officer, Bonnie Skinner.
"This announcement further erodes what little trust existed between producers and the Federal government and this will leave them and their rural communities behind."
Ms Skinner said the ramifications were huge and clarification was needed on the next steps.
"We have kept the government regularly informed of the challenges WA producers are facing for the past 12 months," she said.
"It is bitterly disappointing to see the media make this announcement before the industry was briefed.
"Where is the respect for human welfare - for people's lives and livelihoods?
"We will continue to fight for our people and our industry."
