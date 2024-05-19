City centre to be a hive of activity

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) officers and local beekeepers will head to the Murray Street Mall in Perth's CBD tomorrow, Monday, May 20, to highlight World Bee Day and the importance of the humble bee to WA's primary industries.
The display will offer live bees to look at, tasty honey samples, the opportunity to buy local honey products, information on the best plants to put in the garden to attract bees and the latest on bee biosecurity.
DPIRD principal agribusiness development consultant Gerard Leddin said World Bee Day aimed to raise global awareness about the impact and importance of bees to not only agriculture but the whole food chain.
"The State's bee industry not only provides high quality local honey, it plays an incredibly important role in crop pollination, particularly commercial horticultural crops," Mr Leddin said.
"There are approximately 5200 beekeepers commercial and hobbyist in WA who manage more than 58,300 hives."
Bee Industry Council of Western Australia (BICWA) Resource and Biosecurity Committee chairman Mikey Cernotta said it was important for people to work together to support WA's bee industry.
"WA is in an enviable position - not only does our native vegetation produce honeys with unmatched health benefits, but we are also one of the last places on earth free of varroa mite and many other pests and diseases," Mr Cernotta said.
"What we hope people recognise is how important it is that we all work together to maintain our beekeeping eutopia."
Members of DPIRD's Apiary Biosecurity Team will be on hand to discuss the importance of inspection, surveillance and best practice hive management.
"We encourage beekeepers and bee enthusiasts alike to come and have a chat with us about how to best protect our honey bees by being aware of the threats and how to spot, test and report suspicious pests and diseases to DPIRD," said project officer James Sheehan.
