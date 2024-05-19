Farm Weekly
City centre to be a hive of activity

May 19 2024 - 8:00pm
A contingent from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and the Bee Industry Council of Western Australia will be back at Perth CBDs Murray Street Mall to celebrate World Bee Day, tomorrow, Monday, May 20.
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) officers and local beekeepers will head to the Murray Street Mall in Perth's CBD tomorrow, Monday, May 20, to highlight World Bee Day and the importance of the humble bee to WA's primary industries.

