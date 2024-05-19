Farm Weekly
Home/News

Pasture management a dry season priority

May 20 2024 - 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pasture management advice to help livestock producers optimise feed availability during dry seasonal conditions can found on DPIRD's Season 2024 webpages.
Pasture management advice to help livestock producers optimise feed availability during dry seasonal conditions can found on DPIRD's Season 2024 webpages.

Pasture management will be crucial this year for livestock producers managing dry seasonal conditions even in areas that received recent rainfall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.