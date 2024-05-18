Farm Weekly
Wool market lifts after soft run

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
May 18 2024 - 11:00am
After two consecutive weeks of falls the national wool market saw a rise at the completion of sales, with the West once again being marginally ahead on gains over the Eastern sales, but with a reduced offering size.

