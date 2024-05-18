Wool market lifts after soft run

After two consecutive weeks of falls the national wool market saw a rise at the completion of sales, with the West once again being marginally ahead on gains over the Eastern sales, but with a reduced offering size.
The small rise nationally coincided with the strengthening of the Australian dollar by 1pc against its major trading currencies.
The Western Market Indicator (WMI) may have started a little soft on Tuesday but rose again to finish two cents higher at the close of trading, realising 1275 cents per kilogram.
The fall of one cent on the first day was due to an already small overall fleece offering having 21 per cent withdrawn on Wednesday with less than 2000 bales on the roster attracting a lift of 3c/kg.
Overall 6421 bales were offered in Fremantle, with 5718 sold.
The Western Merino Carding Indicator also saw an increase, this time of one cent to 758 c/kg clean.
Dyson Jones state wool manager Peter Howie was with, the biggest buyer in the national market this year, Techwool Trading, WA buyer Russell Fraser this week and said the Fremantle offering was an average selection due to the time of year.
"The seasonal conditions at the end of last year and into the beginning of this year have meant the wool can be dusty types ," Mr Howie said.
"Really the market held its own."
Mr Fraser said the trading companies like Techwool Trading, Endeavor Wool Exports, Fox & Lillie and AME being traders generally bought the better types.
"They buy more towards the 64pc yield dry, fleece wool," Mr Fraser said.
"The top making companies, or as we call them indent buyers, operate at a lower style wool at the cheaper end of the market.
"They are round the 62-61pc dry and under and this also receives a discount.
"At present the market is dominated by lower yielding, summer wools, referred to as indent/top making wools."
The Fremantle pass in rate was 10.9pc with 883 bales withdrawn.
Nationally 35,436 bales were offered, with 33,189 sold for a pass in rate of 6.3pc, this year to date there has been a total of 15,974 less bales offered in the season to date.
The Eastern Market Indicator like the WMI fell by one cent on the first day but gained two c/kg on the final day for an overall increase of 1c/kg to realise 1135c/kg.
Next week has around 39,000 bales rostered to sell Tues/Wed.
