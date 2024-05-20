Bumper year of R&D ahead

The Liebe Group is gearing up for another big year of trial work, with about 20 trials and demonstrations planned around the district for 2024.
The group has focussed on sowing decisions over the past few years, with canola establishment being a hot topic, particularly when very early sowing opportunities present themselves.
In 2022 and 2023, early tropical moisture in late March, gave growers this opportunity and Liebe trials, made possible with Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) funding, showing that in both years yields almost doubled what was achieved through later sowing in early May.
In 2024, this has been continued with GRDC investment, with research trials going into the ground in mid-March, mid-April and early May, with irrigation to assess where the biggest seeding risks are in terms of sowing timing.
With such a benefit to early sowing, it is crucial to get these crops in and out of the ground as early as possible, particularly in marginal conditions.
This fits with work being completed by the CSIRO, looking at finding the optimum depths of sowing canola and how placement of fertiliser can effect canola establishment.
The question of "what to sow next?" is also being addressed and the group has designed a trial in collaboration with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development that will look at different times of sowing of legumes and cereals.
This trial will include lupins, vetch, chickpeas, serradella, canola, oats, wheat and barley.
This is funded through the Grower Group Alliance grain legumes project with GRDC investment.
The Liebe Group Main Trial Site is on the Coorow-Maya Road, Maya, and trials will be available to view at the Liebe Group Spring Field Day on September 5.
More information: Email Daenia Dundon at research@liebegroup.org.au
Trials on show
The range of trials on show include:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.