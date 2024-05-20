Farm Weekly
Bumper year of R&D ahead

Updated May 20 2024 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
The National Pulse Agronomy Trial sown on May 9.
The Liebe Group is gearing up for another big year of trial work, with about 20 trials and demonstrations planned around the district for 2024.

