Olympian to be a Liebe headliner

Updated May 21 2024 - 12:05pm, first published 12:00pm
Olympic silver medallist Ella Greenslade.
Olympic silver medallist Ella Greenslade will be the keynote speaker at the Liebe Group's 25th Women's Field Day, in Dalwallinu on Tuesday, June 11.

