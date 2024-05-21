Olympian to be a Liebe headliner

Olympic silver medallist Ella Greenslade will be the keynote speaker at the Liebe Group's 25th Women's Field Day, in Dalwallinu on Tuesday, June 11.
The field day will continue to focus on its core mission of building the management capacity of rural women to make a difference to their family, farm business and agricultural industry.
The list of topics being covered this year is wide ranging and will include grain marketing, spray applications, safety, succession planning and human resources.
The Liebe Group committee has focussed on developing this agenda based on feedback from previous events and through discussion on the most important and topical issues facing local farm businesses.
Liebe Group executive officer Chris O'Callaghan said the women's committee had developed a solid agenda that aims to support local farming businesses to continually improve and prosper.
"The topics that will be covered at this event have a strong focus on some of the most important issues facing our farmers, for example work health and safety is an ever-evolving area of concern and succession planning is such an important issue for every farm,'' Mr O'Callaghan said.
"The event has a long history of inspiring participants to continually improve their businesses and if people can leave the event with two to three things they can implement back on their farms, then the day has been a success."
The event started in 1997 when Liebe recognised the region needed an agricultural event that women could feel comfortable attending, particularly when many women in local businesses did not have a background or experience in agriculture.
Initially, the day was meant to run for five years, however it soon became clear the farming community had a continual stream of new female faces and there was an ongoing need for capacity-building events to support the continual evolution of farming businesses.
Ms Greenslade will headline the 2024 event and will discuss her journey from a farm in the highlands of New Zealand to winning silver in the rowing eights in the Tokyo Olympics and the challenges and highlights along the way.
Tickets for the event are on sale at liebegroup.org.au/events/2024-liebe-womens-field-day
More information: Contact Tannyth Shackell on 9661 1907 or email admin@liebegroup.org.au
