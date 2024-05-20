Warm temperatures set to break May records

The second month into Autumn has shown only a small reduction in day temperatures over the Wheatbelt and Mid West regions.
It's proving to the warmest May since 2009.
In a Weather Matters video, Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) WA manager for hazard preparedness and response James Ashley, said the temperatures for May have been 'significantly' higher than usual, up to 4 degrees higher along the southern coastline, and up to 6 degrees warmer for the rest of the South West Land Division (SWLD).
"It's due to that high pressure system that has been sitting in the bight, directing east to northeasterly winds across the whole SWLD and the absence of those really cool southerlies for this time of year, which we'd start getting around the back of those cold fronts," Mr Ashley said.
BoM senior climatologist Simon Grainger, said the data showed much of the SWLD was tracking to have its warmest May on record.
"Average May maximum temperatures for southwest WA are between 18 and 24 degrees - warmer in the north and cooler in the south of the region," Mr Grainger said.
So far, Wongan Hills has had 15 days over 25 degrees, and Geraldton Airport has had 15 days over 25 degrees, 10 of which have been over 30 degrees, until May 19.
Until May 19, Mullewa had recorded 16 days over 25 degrees, and Dalwallinu had 14 days over 25 degrees, but nothing over 30 degrees.
