Please reconsider says regional council

The Shire of Merredin is another WA local government authority to publicly oppose the Federal government's decision to phase-out live sheep exports by sea, by May 1, 2028.
It said its councillors have "profound concern" regarding the decision announced recently by Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt.
"Amid extensive media coverage, it appears that our Federal representatives have prioritised the interests of a vocal, uninformed minority over those of our farmers, with seemingly little consideration for the devastating effects on rural communities," the Shire said in a statement earlier this week.
"Questions have been raised about the rationale behind this move, given the government's commitment to supporting Australian-made industries.
"The Shire is concerned that the decision may be influenced by the demographic distribution of certain advocacy groups, predominantly based in urban areas, which could have affected the decision-making process.
"This decree jeopardises the livelihoods of countless generations of hard-working sheep farmers statewide, while also threatening the economic stability of rural towns reliant on servicing the agricultural sector."
Shire president Mark McKenzie said prioritising the interests of a minority group may not be in the best interests of rural communities.
It will be writing to Mr Watt, urging the government to "reconsider this decision and continue supporting the live export industry, which meets regulatory standards and contributes significantly to the Australian economy".
