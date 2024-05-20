Farm Weekly
Videos shows upcoming winter conditions

By Perri Polson
May 21 2024 - 8:00am
A new Weather Matters video featuring Bureau of Meteorology WA manager for hazard preparedness and response James Ashley and DPIRD climate research scientist Meredith Guthrie will assist farmers managing dry seasonal conditions.
A 'normal' winter of rainfall may be on the horizon for WA growers, as explained in short, informative videos by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

