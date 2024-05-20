Videos shows upcoming winter conditions

A 'normal' winter of rainfall may be on the horizon for WA growers, as explained in short, informative videos by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).
The in-depth weather videos explain current and upcoming climatic conditions, in a joint project by DPIRD and the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), as a part of the State Government's Dry Season Taskforce.
The Weather Matters series feature analysis by DPIRD climate research scientist Meredith Guthrie and BoM's WA manager for hazard preparedness and response James Ashley.
The videos allow for viewers to submit questions online for the experts to follow up on.
The most recent video, posted on May 14, looked at the amount of rainfall across the South West corner in the second week of May, which varied between 52 milimetres in Margaret River, and 32mm in Darkan.
An analysis of plant-available soil water showed Hyden still has plenty of soil moisture, following high rainfall totals in March.
However much of the South West Land Division (SWLD) is very dry, particularly in the Mid West, Gascoyne and Great Southern regions.
Mr Ashley said most of the South West region was in a deficit in terms of May rainfall.
"Most places are about an inch (25mm) down on rainfall so far this month," Mr Ashley said.
"Closer to the coastal parts, that's 50 to 100mm below average."
Mr Ashley said the temperatures for May have been "significantly" higher than usual, up to four degrees higher along the southern coastline, and up to six degrees warmer for the rest of the SWLD.
"It's due to that high pressure system that has been sitting in the bight, directing east to northeasterly winds across the whole SWLD and the absence of those really cool southerlies for this time of year, which we'd start getting around the back of those cold fronts," Mr Ashley said.
Outlooks for June to August showed much more potential for rainfall, as a pressure system moved away from WA, and that average to slightly above average months of rainfall were far more likely in the SWLD.
"I'd expect a winter that is a lot closer to what we call normal, in the South West of WA," Mr Ashley said.
Using Binnu as an example, weather outlooks for June to August forecast average to above average rainfall.
Binnu averages 142.6mm of rainfall during the winter months and this year, Ms Guthrie said there was currently a 7pc chance that rainfall was going to be below 108.5mm, and a 67pc chance that rainfall could be above the 142.6mm average.
"It's an indication that we are likely to see more frontal systems being able to penetrate through western parts of WA and with that bringing rainfall," Mr Ashley said.
DPIRD farming systems innovation director David Ferris said the video would help landholders make informed management decisions.
"Recent rainfall has been very patchy across the agricultural region and many landholders are still waiting for a decent break to the season," Dr Ferris said.
"The Weather Matters video will provide a timely analysis of the 10-day weather forecast and various models to assist landholders to manage the impact of the conditions on their business."
The pair will also examine the seasonal climate outlook for winter and what this means for the agricultural region.
The Weather Matters series is available via wa.gov.au/droughtresponse and DPIRD's Youtube channel.
Questions can be emailed to weather-briefing@dpird.wa.gov.au.
