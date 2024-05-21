Geoff a volunteering legend

Kununoppin farmer Geoff Waters knows a thing or two about being a volunteer, and being an active community member runs deep in the Waters' family.
For four generations, the Wheatbelt family has given more than 90 years of volunteer service to ensure the ambulance service in its local area continues to serve the community.
Mr Waters has been volunteering with St John WA for 44 years, while also being a volunteer firefighter and shire councillor during that time.
His son Mark and grandson John, who live in Mukinbudin, are also St John WA volunteer emergency medical technicians, while his mother Evelyn was a founding member of the Kununoppin Sub Centre in the 1950s.
In honour of National Volunteer Week, St John WA Wheatbelt regional manager Matthew Guile paid tribute to the Waters family's incredible commitment.
"The Waters family demonstrates the true spirit of volunteering - to give back to their community without expectation of recognition or reward," Mr Guile said.
"Without volunteers in regional communities, we would not be able to provide the same level of service with such professionalism, care and compassion.
"The commitment of three generations of the Waters family to work together to support their community is truly inspiring.
"Their remarkable contribution spans decades, and on behalf of St John WA Kununoppin and the entire St John WA organisation, we thank them for their dedication to their communities and the service of humanity."
When asked to drive an ambulance for St John WA almost five decades ago, Mr Waters said he didn't hesitate to "put his hand up".
"You just do what you've 'gotta' do and help everyone out," he said.
"I hope that if ever someone in my family needs an ambulance, someone is going to be there to do it for us.
"If we don't keep volunteering we lose an ambulance and you never know when one will turn up out here."
Mr Waters reflected on his many years spent driving an ambulance, experiencing both positive and negative circumstances.
"Fatalities stir you up a bit," he said.
"And nine times out of 10 out here when we go to a bad case, there's a fair chance we are going to know the people.
"But then there's a good side too, once they (patients) see a familiar face, they seem to calm down as well.
"There's a lot of bad, but also there's some good in amongst it, 'gotta' make the most of the good."
St John WA said more than 5000 volunteers contributed their time across a range of roles within their service from on-road emergency ambulance response in country WA, to logistics, volunteer support, community transport and event health services.
