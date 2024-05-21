Scholarships give ag studies a leg up

South East Premium Wheat Growers Association (SEPWA) has announced the two recipients of its annual Esperance port zone's major tertiary agriculture scholarships.
The 2024 scholarships have been awarded to Lachlan Warren, a former student of Esperance Senior High School and Olivia Antonio, a former student of Perth College, who hails from Salmon Gums.
Mr Warren, who is currently studying a Bachelor of Agriculture at the University of New England, was named Rob Ashman Memorial Scholarship recipient.
This scholarship is supported by Viridis Ag and SEPWA.
Ms Antonio is currently undertaking a Bachelor of Agribusiness at Curtin University and is the recipient of the Farm & General Scholarship, supported by Farm & General and SEPWA.
SEPWA chief executive officer Michelle Handley said the scholarships were available to commencing or current undergraduate students from the Esperance port zone studying agriculture at university, and are offered to support capacity building in the agricultural industry.
Ms Handley said raising awareness of depression in rural Australia was another important aspect of the scholarship program.
"The Rob Ashman Memorial scholarship is for $4500 per annum and was created after Rob Ashman sadly took his life in 2015 after many years of suffering from depression," Ms Handley said.
"Rob was an engaged member of SEPWA and oversaw SEPWA trials for Hassad Australia.
"He was a thoughtful and generous man who was always there to help others and was loved by many.
"Viridis Ag is a leading Australian agricultural company committed to excellence in food production and amongst other things, supporting people and communities, they purchased the Hassad Australia property managed by Rob before his untimely passing, and is committed to remembering Rob and all that he stood for."
The Farm & General Scholarship is valued at $4000.
Farm & General is an independent, locally owned business providing agricultural inputs and services to growers in the south eastern Wheatbelt.
Ms Handley said in addition to receiving financial support from the scholarships the pair get the opportunity to experience the ag industry firsthand.
"Lachlan and Olivia will also be provided with the opportunity to do up to a week's work experience," she said.
"This will support them in understanding the range of career options available in the agricultural sector and the pathway required to achieve them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.