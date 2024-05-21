Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Scholarships give ag studies a leg up

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
May 21 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Antonio, a former student of Perth College and is originally from Salmon Gums, was named the 2024 SEPWA Farm & General Scholarship recipient. Ms Antonio is currently undertaking a Bachelor of Agribusiness at Curtin University.
Olivia Antonio, a former student of Perth College and is originally from Salmon Gums, was named the 2024 SEPWA Farm & General Scholarship recipient. Ms Antonio is currently undertaking a Bachelor of Agribusiness at Curtin University.

South East Premium Wheat Growers Association (SEPWA) has announced the two recipients of its annual Esperance port zone's major tertiary agriculture scholarships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Farm Weekly journo, researching ag related stories relevant to our readership, with a strong focus on grains. Proud West Aussie, sad West Coast supporter!

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.