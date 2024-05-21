Kelpies part of a paw-fect fundraiser

There is an old saying about never working with children or animals.
Pingrup mother of two Kate Willcocks is strongly defying this theory by finding a way to combine the two and raise money for a very worthy cause.
Earlier this year Ms Willcocks conceived an idea to raise money for Telethon, and with the assistance of four very cute canines and some generous dog lovers, she created Kelpie's for Kids.
Later in the year Kelpie's for Kids will auction four, fully-trained Australian kelpie pups from Pilbara Working Dogs, with all proceeds going to Telethon.
Ms Willcocks grew up on a sheep feedlot at Donnybrook and said dogs were always a big part of her life - more recently she and husband Rohan have facilitated and participated in livestock and working dog schools.
A personal medical emergency forced a pregnant Ms Willcocks, and toddler Rachel, to spend several months more than four hours from home in Perth, leaving husband Rohan back at Pingrup managing work and home responsibilities solo.
During this time she experienced firsthand the difficulty of not being able to go home and thought about how hard it must be for regional parents whose children were sick and in need of treatment that can only be administered in the city.
"The city kids can go home and sleep in their own bed and be with their family and siblings between treatments," Ms Willcocks said.
"The country kids can't go home to play in the yard or see their friends.
"I believe no kids should be in hospital - all kids should get a great start to life.
"With Kelpie's for Kids we are doing our bit to help Telethon and acknowledge that the country kids have that bit of an extra challenge, and raise awareness of the additional logistical mental load on country families."
Australian kelpie breeder Aticia Grey from Pilbara Working Dogs jumped at the chance to be involved with Kelpie's for Kids when Ms Willcocks contacted her.
"Kate approached me about purchasing a pup that she could donate to raise funds for Telethon which I of course said yes to," Ms Grey said.
"After sitting with it for a few days, on a late night trip home from Perth I sent Kate a message and said why don't we go all out and do this properly."
In the end the decision was made to auction four pups to evenly match the number of little Telethon stars.
"It was originally going to be three pups but as there are four Telethon little stars it soon became four," Ms Grey said.
Ms Willcocks said the kelpies bred by Ms Grey were in high demand and thanked her for her generosity.
"In general, most of my pups are sold before they are born," Ms Grey said.
"But thanks to most orders being for female pups and most of my litters being male heavy, when Kate approached me for a pup, I did have some still available."
The four pups, which were born in February, have been named temporarily based on the colour of their collars.
Ms Willcocks said Ms Grey generously agreed to not only make the four pups available, she is also sponsoring 'puppy pink collar', as well as training her.
The Willcocks family is also sponsoring one of the pups along with McCorry Brown Earthmoving/the Brown family from Broome and Wray's Legal Perth.
'Blue collar' is being trained by the Harries Family in Boyup Brook, 'green collar' is with Blythe Calnan from Runnymede Farm, while 'red collar' is at West Coolup with Tim Bending.
The pups were in a litter of nine born to one of Pilbara Working Dogs most prized and hardest working dogs Pilbara Sass and sired by Barrkel Pete's Sinner.
"Sass is one of my best bitches," Ms Grey said.
"She's got it all, strength, cover, feel on her stock and pliability.
"Sinner has retired from work life but sires some great pups over my stronger bitches."
Kelpie's for Kids has the full support of Telethon which is busily making arrangements for its four Little Telethon Stars to each meet and name one of the pups.
"We were lucky enough to find four experienced trainers close to Perth willing to train the pups," Ms Willcocks said.
"This was so the little Telethon stars can visit them and be a part of their training."
Ms Grey described them all as "ripped" little pups but conceded she didn't know how much they would go for at auction.
"I have no idea how much these pups might raise money wise," Ms Grey said.
"But if they can match it with the awareness they raise for Telethon and also provide a generous bidder with a ripper working pup, then it will be an amazing success.
"It's a privilege to be a part of Kelpie's for Kids, as a trainer and the breeder of the pups."
Ms Willcocks said the auction was expected to take place during the Perth Royal Show in late September, with details yet to be finalised.
More information and details of each of the pup's journeys can be found on the Kelpie's for Kids Facebook page.
