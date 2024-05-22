Project drills into deep sowing of oats

A new project is helping growers better understand the potential of deep sowing oats early into stored moisture opportunities.
Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) is joining forces with Facey Group and Merredin and Districts Farm Improvement Group (MADFIG) to sow small plot trials in the medium and low rainfall zones.
The small plot trials will look at conventional and emerging oat varieties and are supported by InterGrain to provide conventional and emerging seed varieties.
GRDC sustainable cropping systems manager - west, Dr Uys Lourens, said the potential to utilise soil moisture below conventional sowing depths could allow growers to increase yield while mitigating abiotic stress, as recently there has been a trend for increasing summer rain and later autumn sowing breaks throughout the Wheatbelt.
This project explores the potential of deep sowing oats early into these stored moisture opportunities and will run over three years.
InterGrain oat breeder Dr Allan Rattey said he was enthusiastic about the range of new oat varieties and the growth in the market in recent years.
"Oats seedlings emerge by elongation of both the mesocotyl and coleoptile so oats can be sown deeper than current wheat and barley," Dr Rattey said.
"Long mesocotyls and coleoptiles in oats permit deep sowing into subsoil moisture stored from summer rains, this enables earlier germination and crop growth to occur under optimal conditions, especially for longer-season varieties."
Oats are often not completely tolerant to frost and may get frosted, but the risk is lower than with wheat or barley.
Sowing oats at depth when moisture is available also provides a risk mitigation opportunity in a frost-prone area.
Facey Group chief executive officer Tina Astbury is working with MADFIG executive officer Glenice Batchelor to co-ordinate the small plot trials, while Living Farm has been contracted to assist with sowing the trials at both Wickepin and Merredin.
"With herbicide options in oats somewhat limited, deep sowing may provide the capacity to limit herbicide damage at sowing," Ms Astbury said.
"Fertiliser placement can also be an issue when deep sowing, due to less separation of seed and fertiliser.
"Oats are less sensitive to fertiliser toxicity than canola, wheat, or barley, however this issue will still need to be addressed to support widespread adoption."
In conjunction with the plot trials, Facey Group and MADFIG will conduct case studies of local producers who sow oats at depth into stored moisture.
"Producers need to fully understand when sowing at depth will be beneficial, and what management strategies will support good crop emergence in these situations," Ms Astbury said.
"The risks to machinery, the potential extra costs, and how to ensure good equipment set-up, are practical considerations that these local producer case studies will further investigate."
Ms Astbury said other grower groups have expressed interest in the project and will be assisting in the outreach and communications of the findings, including Corrigin Farm Improvement Group (CFIG) whose membership base will be updated on the findings.
This research topic of deep sowing oats was initiated via collaboration between InterGrain and CSIRO, leading to subsequent investment by the Processed Oat Growth Partnership, through Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.