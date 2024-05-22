Farm Weekly
Crop estimates continue to drive prices

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
May 22 2024 - 5:00pm
The intensity of buyer demand for grain has continued in recent weeks seeing a general improvement in prices and growers achieving their price targets regularly above published bids.
Grain markets have been adding risk premium into prices as crop conditions have deteriorated in large grain exporting countries during the northern hemisphere spring period.

