Funds to help responses to dry conditions

The Grower Group Alliance (GGA) has launched a new five-part plan to support agricultural industries and rural communities impacted by the current dry conditions.
It has received $250,000 from the State government as part of its recent-announced $8.6 million support package.
GGA chief executive officer Rikki Foss said the funds would be used to administer a five-part plan to support mobilisation of onground efforts around community wellbeing in the agricultural sector.
"Each element of our strategy is designed to integrate seamlessly, from financial support through grants to enhancing communications and knowledge sharing," Ms Foss said.
"It's about creating a robust network of support that our agricultural sector can connect with during this challenging season."
GGA is working closely with the Dry Season Task Force by relaying onground situation updates to inform decision making.
Ms Foss highlighted the importance of onground intelligence.
"Gathering real-time, local data is essential for effective response strategies," Ms Foss said.
"Our role in facilitating this information flow ensures that the Dry Season Task Force can make informed, timely decisions that directly benefit our agricultural communities."
GGA is offering grants of $5000-$35,000 to network members and local agricultural organisations to support existing or new dry season response programs.
These grants aim to provide critical financial support for resources such as additional staffing, events, or consultancy services from subject-matter experts.
Grant applications will be assessed weekly.
Applications can be made via the GGA website.
