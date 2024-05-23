Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Funds to help responses to dry conditions

May 23 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GGA chief executive officer Rikki Foss.
GGA chief executive officer Rikki Foss.

The Grower Group Alliance (GGA) has launched a new five-part plan to support agricultural industries and rural communities impacted by the current dry conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.