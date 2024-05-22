Mentor pathways for regional students

WANTED: young adults with genuine aspirations to be an active participant in the life of a secondary student in the Wheatbelt.
Wheatbelt & Beyond Youth Mentoring (WBYM) co-founders Janine Dayman and Karen Strange are always on the lookout for volunteers to engage in their successful mentoring program, which has been running since 2019.
Based in Bruce Rock, the pair and their fellow committee members, from all over the Wheatbelt, are an invested and diverse group of passionate individuals working to meet their vision of empowering skilled and supported regional, rural and remote young people achieve their own goals and aspirations, and be inspired with a passion to be life-long learners.
WBYM connects students with a positive role model and confidante during their critical teenage years, which the organisation believes allows marginalised young people to feel supported.
WYBM initially introduced the program to Bruce Rock District High School and progressed to having mentors matched with students from Brookton, Carnamah, Dowerin, Mukinbudin, Quairading and Wyalkatchem district high schools.
"We have 110 mentors currently, but we are looking for 50 more," Ms Strange said.
One such mentor, based in the city, is Dan Moss, who said the benefits of being a mentor for WBYM were many.
"I've always been a city-dweller and worked for a long time as a corporate lawyer," Mr Moss said.
"Recently my work has taken me on trips to the Wheatbelt and other parts of regional WA where I was lucky to meet Karen Strange from WBYM.
"I'd always thought about finding a way to give something back to the community, and after Karen explained WBYM to me, it looked like a perfect fit - harnessing the benefits of my experience including the mistakes I made along the way."
Mr Moss said WBYM had an immense positive influence on him personally.
"I hope I can also make a small impact on a young person living in the Wheatbelt looking to find the right path in life," he said.
"Karen and Janine are absolutely inspirational people, the program wouldn't work without them.
"They believe in the Wheatbelt and regional Australia and are fighting hard to maintain it by providing opportunities and assistance for young people."
Ms Strange said Mr Moss was a "terrific ambassador" for WBYM and is exactly the type of person they are always aiming to recruit - not being a Wheatbelt resident.
The organisation recognises that secondary students in regional, rural and remote district high schools face unique challenges due to their physical and social isolation, and with most people knowing each other in these small communities, there is little opportunity to expand their learnings and step out of their comfort zone.
"As a result, many students feel uncomfortable and are often unwilling to be exposed to new things," said the WBYM website.
"Students often have no way to establish a network with people outside of the local community, which again limits their education and career aspirations.
"They are exposed to a limited number of careers in their local communities and are largely isolated from tertiary study opportunities."
Ms Strange and Ms Dayman said the committee was currently busy working on grant applications and raising funds to cover the cost of their annual camp held at Swan Valley Adventure Centre.
Each year they raise the funds to cover all costs of the camp that is attended by students and their mentors and is a highlight for all involved.
For more information on becoming a mentor, go to www.wbym.com.au/become-a-mentor
Future collaboration in the works
Ms Strange and Ms Dayman, together with WBYM administration assistant Nicola Dayman and Merriwa Primary School principal Sue Waterhouse were invited to Government House recently to meet with the Governor Chris Dawson and his wife Darrilyn,
"Leadership WA recommended our program to the governor and his wife as a possible collaboration between our mentoring program and Ms Dawson's Sparks of the Future Program," Ms Dayman said.
The Governor's Sparks of the Future program was designed to assist selected year six students undertake events and activities to develop their leadership skills and provide them with opportunities and experiences that may not otherwise be available to them.
"This year Sparks of the Future is seeking some mentorship for the students through the program and ongoing into high school," Ms Dayman said.
"We met to discuss how this could work with our program."
