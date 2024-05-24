Farm Weekly
Benefits from flexible herbicide tank mixes

May 24 2024 - 3:00pm
North Ravensthorpe grower Kye Chambers said switching to the new herbicide tank mix partner, Priority, with the familys broadleaf weed control applications in cereals had improved the control and following legume pastures in their program.
New herbicide tank mix options against broadleaf weeds in cereals are not only being praised for their role in better controlling weeds, but also for their reduced impact on following crops and related benefits to farming systems.

