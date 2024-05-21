Waratah® and Nutrien Ag Solutions® have fencing for the future of Australian agriculture top of mind

Rodney Francis and the Nutrien Ag Solutions team at Bunbury. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Nutrien Ag Solutions

With more than 300 years of experience between them, Waratah and Nutrien Ag Solutions are helping farmers take their fencing further.



They are working hard to make profitable innovative fencing solutions available to producers.

Waratah celebrates 140 years of serving farmers this year, having created industry-defining Australian-made fencing solutions such as Longlife Blue® technology and the JiO ® Star® Post, while Nutrien Ag Solutions has 180 years of experience in the Australian market.

Waratah's Stocksafe-T® exclusion fencing, made with Longlife Blue technology is just one example of their commitment to quality fencing solutions.



It provides an effective barrier against feral animals, such as wild dogs and pigs, and with the Longlife Blue apron attached, prevents animals from digging under the fence.

Combine this with the JiO range of posts and accessories to enhance your fence design and experience the Waratah Fencing System difference.



Waratah's quality fencing system paired with Nutrien Ag Solutions' livestock management and husbandry knowledge caters for cost rural fencing needs. Picture supplied

The Waratah Fencing System is designed to save producers time and money over the life of their fence through easy installation and fewer maintenance requirements.

"A producer's stock is their most valuable asset, and the loss of young livestock can result in a significant production downturn for their farm," Rodney Francis from Nutrien Ag Solutions Bunbury said.

"When lambing or calving season comes around, I recommend that producers have suitable exclusion fencing in place to protect their vulnerable stock from foxes and wild dogs," Rodney said when planning exclusion fencing with clients, he recommends Stocksafe-T Longlife Blue along with the apron attachment, to prevent feral animals from digging under the fence.

Waratah's quality fencing solutions paired with Nutrien Ag Solutions' livestock management and husbandry knowledge caters for most rural fencing needs from livestock containment to exclusion fencing.



Nutrien Ag Solutions and Waratah's teams of specialists are happy to extend their knowledge to help producers set up a suitable fencing system for their operation.

Want to learn more about Stocksafe-T for exclusion fencing or Longlife Blue technology? Visit waratahfencing.com.au/products/wire/prefabricated-fencing/stocksafe-t-longlife-blue-with-apron or waratahfencing.com.au/innovation/longlife-wire-technology.