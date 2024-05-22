Sculptures remind drivers to check in

Sculptures along Brookton and Albany Highways will remind drivers to monitor their fatigue levels, as part of a recently-funded road safety project.
The Shire of Pingelly received $25,000 from the Road Safety Commission, towards the Safe Road Home project, which will see 20 sculptures placed 20 kilometres apart.
The trail will start in the Perth hills, on Brookton Highway and include the York-Williams Road, through Pingelly and Wandering, and back to Perth via Albany Highway.
Pingelly Shire chief executive officer, Andrew Dover, said the project was in its early planning stages and was expected to be completed over the next 12 months.
The sculptures will be inspired by local history and stories.
Mr Dover said the Shire encouraged residents to get involved and share their stories of Pingelly and surrounds.
The aim of the sculpture trail is to keep drivers engaged on the road, and serves as a reminder for drivers to make it home safely," Mr Dover said.
"Every 20km, whenever you see one of these sculptures, as a driver you're reminded to check yourself and check if you're feeling OK to drive.
"If not, there are plenty of spots to pull over.
"It's a reminder when you're on the road, when you actually need it, rather than information on a TV ad for example."
Mr Dover said the trail doubled as a tourist drive, encouraging drivers to take the trail route and stop in Pingelly.
"It keeps drivers engaged on the road," he said.
"Passengers can look out for the sculptures as well, and read out from the brochure about the stories behind them."
The project is a Main Roads partnership where the sculptures are a safe distance off the road and are not a distraction.
To apply for a community grant, go to communityconnect.rsc.wa.gov.au or streetsalive.org.au
