Big machines excite at boarding week

Boarding students from Great Southern Grammar, Albany, have shared a little slice of home with the school's day students, as a part of National Boarding Week celebrations last week.
Machinery dealerships, AFGRI Equipment and McIntosh & Son, showcased some of their big equipment on the school grounds, so the students could become more acquainted with that aspect of farming.
The afternoon's activities included a field day, with all stalls promoting wellbeing as the key message.
Boarding captains Brianna Cunningham and Steven Wiech, from Broomehill West and West River respectively, said it was great to share a part of their lives with the school.
"I'd say most of the students here have never seen any big machinery like this, they might have seen it driving along the road but never in person," Mr Wiech said.
"They're getting a feel of what it's like, the stuff we handle every day."
Ms Cunningham said the day provided important context for students to learn more about one of the biggest industries in the region.
"Seeing machinery up close, and how much goes into producing what is key to the Great Southern is really important," Ms Cunningham said.
"Connecting students to events like this, the field day, as well as the assembly and showing pictures of what our home looks like, how it looks different to those who live in town, helps give them a broader understanding of the region.
"It's really nice to share our experiences, because they're quite different."
The boarding leaders said they were grateful for the opportunity to board, as it opened them up to a wide range of experiences they might not have otherwise had.
"My favourite part of boarding would probably be the people that I live with, it's like a second home," Mr Wiech said.
"We're lucky that we get to do lots of great fun activities, like go to the beach and go into town, whereas out on the farm, you're a bit more isolated.
"It allows you to be more independent."
Students were invited to dress up in farm or country style clothing for a gold coin donation which went to The Darcy Effect, a foundation which provides care packages for rural and remote families who need to travel to seek medical care.
The Darcy Effect was founded by Narrikup sheep farmer and mother-of-three Kate Mitchell, whose young son Darcy suffered a life-threatening medical episode, and needed urgent medical attention.
The foundation builds awareness of the importance of rural and remote medical services, as well as paediatric care.
All the students have supported the cause over the past 12 months, contributing to donated hospital bags and a project to build a playground.
"I feel very honoured that the students have chosen us and they've been able to connect with us positively," Ms Mitchell said.
"The boarding students have contributed an incredible amount back to their community and to the towns in which they belong.
"They've been able to have a great reach and big impact."
Head of boarding, Ashley Keatch, said it was important the school acknowledged the boarders.
The week started with an assembly, as well as daily activities and themes related to boarding.
"This school has 630 students and nearly 90 of them are boarders, that's a significant portion of the school," Mr Keatch said.
"It connects our kids, they're around friends and it's like a family atmosphere, a supportive environment where they can get around each other and build those social skills to strengthen later on in life."
McIntosh & Son sales representative, Michael Fethers, said the boarding captains sent the dealership an email asking for their involvement in the field day.
"These students are sons and daughters of some of our customers in the area," Mr Fethers said.
"We've got machines in stock and it isn't that hard to bring them out and give the kids access to see how big some of these things are and what they do."
Mr Fethers said it was great to see the students enjoying the machinery, and hoped it inspired them to consider a career in agriculture.
"Hopefully there'll be a lot of discussions around the dinner table about what the kids saw at school," he said.
