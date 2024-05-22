Western Dairy's 2024 Dairy Innovation Day socials

Western Australia's biggest annual gathering of dairy farmers and industry stakeholders - Dairy Innovation Day - stepped sideways this year, rather than completely off farm.
Hosted at former dairy Melville Park, Brunswick, co-custodians David Doepel and Barbara Connell opened their gates to a slice of rich WA history.
It was a fitting venue for the event's 25th year, which focused on the theme of Resilient Dairy Businesses with topics to reflect on the changing world of farming.
More than 200 people enjoyed the day out and took the opportunity to catch up with old friends, make new industry connections and take home tools that could optimise business productivity and profitability.
See below slide for photographs taken by Farm Weekly journalist Brooke Littlewood on the day.
