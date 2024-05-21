Farm Weekly
Farm strong despite market upheaval

By Perri Polson
May 22 2024 - 8:00am
Jim West (left), with his son Sam, say a dual purpose Merino has diversified their income and provided stability but they were keeping an eye on how the sheep market is going.
Generational farmer Jim West, born and bred just east of Wagin, has established a strong and diversified farm business in sheep, with his son Sam, marking the fourth generation of farming.

