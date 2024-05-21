Farm strong despite market upheaval

Generational farmer Jim West, born and bred just east of Wagin, has established a strong and diversified farm business in sheep, with his son Sam, marking the fourth generation of farming.
The West family has lived in Wagin since 1901 and operates on 2660 hectares of arable land, 1800ha of which is used for cropping and the remainder for sheep.
Each year the program rotates through wheat, barley, canola, lupins and vetch.
About 35 years ago, Jim West changed the direction of the sheep side of the business and has been focusing on breeding a true dual purpose sheep, a Dohnbouillet, a cross between the Merino and Rambouillet breeds, ever since.
Mr West said he discovered the Rambouillet breed while on an exchange tour in the United States, admired the eye muscle traits, and brought these genetics back to Western Australia.
"We needed to breed a dual purpose Merino because not everyone needs a woolly jumper, but everyone has to eat," Mr West said.
"At the time it was very revolutionary but nowadays it's not."
While the Federal government recently announced it would end live sheep exports by sea by May 1, 2028, Sam said he wasn't making any rash decisions about their sheep program just yet - however, over the past 12 months, they have sold more ewes, and wether lambs than they usually would, sending 500 wether lambs off to South Australia.
"We've sold two age groups of ewes, but that's partly market driven, partly seasonal driven," Sam said.
"It's difficult with a sheep enterprise to change anything quickly.
"All the sheep we have now are pregnant, and they'll start dropping lambs in early June."
Mr West said he may make further reductions to the flock, depending on how the season fared.
They currently have 1800 joined ewes.
Sam hopes the market demand in the Eastern States for breeders will remain if they need to offload more stock, however his dad said the markets have lost a lot of confidence.
The Wests haven't directly sold to live export in more than 10 years, instead selling to feed lots.
"Finishing animals is quite a specific skill which I'd rather let someone else do, I can't guarantee that they haven't then gone on to sell to live export," Sam said.
The last time they had to sell a large volume of animals was in 2006 during a drought.
"We still carried older wethers, and we had two age groups of wethers go on the boat," Sam said.
"We haven't carried wether lambs past nine months of age since then."
Mr West said he had been farming for 56 years and the current agricultural landscape was the most challenging to work through.
"You could always make a profit out of a sheep, even in the 1970s when it was bad, that's because of input costs (being lower) and those sorts of things," he said.
"Those are things that are market driven too, but it doesn't help that there's a bunch of governmental things that affect all primary industries, from fishing to timber, all these things add up," Sam added.
Over the years, the Wests have implemented a number of modern, labour-saving pieces of infrastructure which has fortified their business.
"You're only going to keep livestock these days if it's low handling, low input and easy care," Sam said.
For those with ageing equipment and onfarm structures, he said it would be difficult to get to a point where the labour and inputs, or the investment of upgrading becomes profitable.
"I don't think anyone would be investing in sheep at the moment," he said.
"For us I think Merino sheep are the way forward.
"It diversifies your income stream, at the moment wool isn't a great price, but it's still an income line that you wouldn't have otherwise."
The benefits of running sheep alongside a cropping program has also been a reason to maintain the flock as a part of their business, especially for nitrogen fixation during crop rotations.
"It allows us to use different chemicals and chemistry out in the paddocks," Sam said.
This year, the Wests have put in a slightly larger cropping program to balance out the changes in flock size.
They've sown RM4 vetch, Jurien lupins, 4520P and Hunter canola, Maximus barley, Scepter and Devil wheat, and Scimitar medic.
Earlier in the month the farm recorded 28mm of rainfall.
At that point, all the broadleaf crops were sown.
"It was a bloody beautiful start, but it's so dry," Sam said.
"It's all disappeared, we're kind of dry sowing now."
He said May's unseasonably warm temperatures was something more like the start of April.
Sam is concerned that the ease of which the live export decision was made may set a precedent which could threaten other aspects of agriculture, even cropping.
He wondered if the use of genetically-modified crops or chemicals such as glyphosate will be next on the chopping block, as well as the live export of cattle.
"If live cattle export goes, any markets above the Tropic of Capricorn will just become unviable," Sam said.
"Even though they swear it's not on the table, it definitely is.
"If you were a pig or chicken producer, those industries have had a lot of drama from animal activists, you'd be s... scared.
"I think a lot of people will be hungry, if they keep at it," Mr West said.
"I can see if sheep numbers drop by say, half, people will be paying a heck of a lot for lamb, it's not cheap now but it'll be a lot dearer."
Sam said they were selling mutton below the cost of production.
"Ram sales could be a little bit sad this coming season," he said.
"I think that pain is still coming for guys who are on the periphery."
Another concern was how a decrease in sheep production in a town would affect the rest of the community.
Sam mentioned classroom sizes becoming smaller at his children's schools, and the parents of these students are heavily involved in the sheep industry.
"The fewer sheep that are in the regions affects the community," he said.
"If the sheep industry in Wagin contracts, there'll be less of those guys (working in the sheep industry), the school will get smaller, less teachers, it all snowballs, then people go "well, I can't move here because the school is too small," he said.
Sam predicted some kind of normality might be 12 months or so away.
"Come spring time, if we've had a poor season, more people will be quitting sheep," he said.
"If we've had a good season, people who have been wanting to leave the sheep industry will take that opportunity to do so."
