AJP 'deal' angers livestock supply chain

Western Australian farmers, livestock agents, transporters, vets, contractors and all members across the supply chain have lost all faith and respect for the Federal government after its backflip on its commitment to not legislate the phase-out of live sheep exports by sea in the current term of parliament.
Adding to their anger were claims the Animal Justice Party (AJP) did a deal for preferences with the Labor Party that were specifically related to Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt's portfolio.
"We are proud that the AJP could deliver the knockout blow by demanding the end of live sheep export as a requirement for our preferences at the Dunkley By-election in March," the AJP statement said.
"Ongoing conversations behind-the-scenes between AJP and Labor leadership has helped to fine-tune government policy."
Mr Watt has denied any such deal was made.
"I have made no deals with the Animal Justice Party," Mr Watt said.
"We first made our commitment to phase-out live sheep exports five years before the Dunkley (Victoria) by-election."
This differs to the AJP posting reasons by its change of preferences in the lead up to the Dunkley by-election.
"The AJP's original decision on preferences was not made to reward or endorse the Liberal Party," the February 18 AJP statement said.
"However, the AJP's anger at the Victorian Labor government's decision to allow duck hunting to continue - despite its own inquiry's recommendation it come to an end - and Federal Labor's persistence with live export, despite the unfolding tragedy in WA, meant the AJP was reluctant to preference them.
"Over the last 48 hours Labor and the AJP has reached an agreement on how we will co-operate to pursue sensible and important policies," it said back in February.
"We are now satisfied that directing preferences to Labor after negotiations delivers good policy outcomes and demonstrates that major parties cannot take the AJP and our voters for granted, or ignore us."
In its latest statement, the AJP said it was negotiating with major parties in the lead up to the Federal election, calling for the end of live cattle exports next.
"We are already in deep preference negotiations with major parties for the upcoming Federal election, laser-focused on:
Ensuring Labor enshrines the end of the trade in law before the election;
Making the end of live cattle export the next AJP policy and political win; and
The coalition parties committing to end live export as a requirement for discussions.
Farmers and the heads of peak agriculture bodies are concerned about live cattle exports being the next AJP target.
They said despite the government saying it would not legislate the ban of live sheep exports by sea in this term of government, last week the government announced it would pursue the legislation in this term of government - a precedent industry is worried about.
There is further apprehension around the $2.6 million slated for sheep/animal welfare as part of the live sheep phase-out transition package.
When asked what the welfare funding was to be utilised for, Mr Watt confirmed the welfare regulations for the transportation of livestock within Australia would be a focus.
"Within the $107m package is $2.6m to continue to improve sheep welfare standards," Mr Watt said
"One of the things that I expect that money to be used for, is to update the guidelines that apply to the transportation of sheep within Australia.
"Those guidelines are very out of date and they haven't been looked at for a very long time and we do need to make sure they reflect contemporary standards.
"That is one of the things we will be doing over the transition period."
Pages 83-84 of the Independent Panel's report addresses the west to east road transport.
"The Panel heard concerns about animal welfare on these journeys, and a need for greater monitoring and enforcement of the Australian Animal Welfare Standards and Guidelines - Land Transport of Livestock (DAFF 2012) for sheep welfare on long road journeys," the report said.
"RSPCA Australia, for example, raised concerns:
The report explained the Australian Animal Welfare Standards and Guidelines - Land Transport of Livestock agreed in 2012 were implemented into all State and Territory regulatory frameworks with monitoring and enforcement the responsibility of each jurisdiction and noted that South Australia had a specific interest.
"The Panel recognises that South Australia is in a particularly difficult position in the west-east transfer whereby spelling and animal welfare oversight is likely to be needed through SA, even though the animals are continuing on to Victoria and New South Wales."
The Animal Welfare Task Group (AWTG), consisted of representatives from each State and Territory and the Commonwealth.
In a Farm Weekly interview in May last year, Corrigin sheep producer and The Livestock Collective director, Steven Bolt, said the cost of transporting sheep to the east was not only cost prohibitive, but also likely the next target for animal activist organisations.
This was in reply to the 2023 release of Mecardo's - Australian Live Sheep Export Trade Analysis, which said the cost of transporting sheep west to east had risen 60 per cent since 2017.
"Anyone that suggests that long haul road transport to the east is an option for WA sheep producers in the future without live export as a market, is kidding themselves," Mr Bolt said.
"The activists will not allow it."
This is supported by comments from activists online that suggest the road trip is comparable to the conditions on boats to Saudi in the warmer months and should not be allowed.
"What this commitment was about was ending the live export of sheep by sea, it is not about transporting sheep from the west to over east and it is certainly not about stopping processing them onshore, as I said we want to do more of that," Mr Watt said.
