AJP 'deal' angers livestock supply chain

By Tamara Hooper
May 22 2024 - 9:00am
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt discussed the $2.6 million set aside for domestic animal welfare regulation to be updated, with a focus on west to east road transport.
Western Australian farmers, livestock agents, transporters, vets, contractors and all members across the supply chain have lost all faith and respect for the Federal government after its backflip on its commitment to not legislate the phase-out of live sheep exports by sea in the current term of parliament.

