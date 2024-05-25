Planning buzz at Great Southern event

Albany was buzzing with positivity after the two and a half day Invest Great Southern conference was recently held.
Co-ordinated by the Albany Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ACCI) and key event partners, the event attracted more than 160 people from around WA and Australia.
ACCI chief executive officer Kristen Pyrz-Brown said this was the first time an event of this type has occurred since 2015 in the region, describing it as a collective vision embracing growth, innovation, and sustainability.
"Our region is forced to diversify, we don't have the luxury of relying on one industry, delegates are interested in infrastructure, renewables, tourism, wines, wave and wind energy, and of course our agriculture industry is absolutely brilliant," Ms Pyrz-Brown said.
"Invest Great Southern is more than a conference, it's a commitment to the economic development and prosperity of the Albany region and the broader Great Southern."
The conference offered insights, information sharing and connection creation across the key pillars of discussion - agriculture, education, housing and planning, mining, renewables and sustainability, and tourism.
Ms Pyrz-Brown said it was incredible to see so many local business owners take the time to invest in themselves and attend one, or both, days.
"This conference really worked to de-silo the discussions we're all having within our organisations and bring everyone into the same room to share what might be possible for the Great Southern," she said.
Ms Pyrz-Brown said while there were plenty of opportunities raised, challenges were also identified, such as supporting infrastructure, additional funding support for innovation, and housing shortages.
"On the whole the message was that there are many opportunities for growth within the region and how the key sectors can do more to diversify and intertwine to gain key outcomes," she said.
The conference was hosted by Kitty Prodonovich, Regional Chambers of Commerce and Industry WA chief executive officer.
