Ag industry's energy transition explored

An inevitable shift towards renewable energy will be the topic of discussion at AgZero2030's upcoming forum, 'The Power Shift: Transitioning Farm Communities to Renewables'.
The forum, will cover the energy transition and how it affects farms, agriculture and communities.
It will address crucial topics such as the decarbonisation of the South West electrical grid, the development of renewable energy projects in agricultural regions, and emerging innovations like standalone power systems and electrification of farm operations.
AgZero2030 chairman Simon Wallwork said the energy transition presented both opportunities and challenges for farm businesses and rural communities.
"Our aim with this forum is to equip stakeholders with the knowledge and understanding necessary to navigate this transition effectively," Mr Wallwork said.
The program will see international guests, including Rewiring Aotearoa chief executive officer, Mike Casey.
Rewiring Aotearoa works within climate and energy policy, data and storytelling in New Zealand.
Matthew Rosser, director of Blair Fox, will speak on developing and operating small scale wind energy projects in WA.
Blair Fox has been building and operating wind farms which are integrated into agricultural settings in WA since 2010.
The energy produced from these wind turbines are used onfarm, with excess energy going into the Western Power grid.
Blair Fox uses second-hand wind turbines, and has dismantled, refurbished and installed 50 turbines across five wind farms in WA.
Two panels of five speakers will share their perspectives on embracing a renewable transition, implementing sustainable practices, harnessing the opportunities that are presented by the energy transition, as well as mitigating the associated risks.
"We believe that informed decision-making is key to realising the potential of renewable energy in the agriculture sector," Mr Wallwork said.
"By bringing together industry experts and stakeholders, we hope to foster collaboration and drive positive change."
The forum will be held at Mineral Resources Park in Lathlain, on Thursday, June 20.
More information: Go to agzero2023.org.au
