Farm Weekly
Home/News

Ag industry's energy transition explored

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
May 24 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The forum will hear from 10 presenters, as well as panelists in two separate panel discussions.
The forum will hear from 10 presenters, as well as panelists in two separate panel discussions.

An inevitable shift towards renewable energy will be the topic of discussion at AgZero2030's upcoming forum, 'The Power Shift: Transitioning Farm Communities to Renewables'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.