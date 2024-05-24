Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Beef steers dominate top prices at Boyanup

May 24 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vendor Richard Farris (left), Farris Family Trust, Busselton and buyer Jacques Martinson, Elders Busselton, at the Elders store cattle sale at Boyanup last week where the Farris familys Red Angus and Angus cross steers topped the market at $1702 and equal top liveweight price of 332c/kg.
Vendor Richard Farris (left), Farris Family Trust, Busselton and buyer Jacques Martinson, Elders Busselton, at the Elders store cattle sale at Boyanup last week where the Farris familys Red Angus and Angus cross steers topped the market at $1702 and equal top liveweight price of 332c/kg.

The store beef market continued to strengthen at the Elders store cattle sale at Boyanup last week, with beef steers topping at 332c/kg in a yarding just shy of 900 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.