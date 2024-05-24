Farm Weekly
Alec bids farewell after decades on the rail

By Kane Chatfield
May 24 2024 - 8:00pm
Revered livestock agent Alec Williams has called time on his 39-year career with Elders and will retire at the end of the month.
The South West cattle scene won't be the same come the end of the month, with well-respected livestock agent Alec Williams calling time on his 39-year career with Elders.

