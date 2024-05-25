Historic Botswana shipment touches down

Western Australian stud cattle breeders contributed the majority of the 92 bulls and heifers which received a welcoming fit for royalty with the entire Republic of Botswana cabinet, including president Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, first lady Neo Masisi, vice president Slumber Tsogwane and Federal minister of agriculture Fidelis Molao, and a large crowd of dignitaries to celebrate the livestock's arrival at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in the southern African country's capital city Gaborone.