Historic Botswana shipment touches down

By Kane Chatfield
May 25 2024 - 8:00pm
WA adviser Matlhogonolo (Matty) Phologolo (left), Perth, Kevin and Robin Yost, Liberty Charolais and Shorthorn studs, Toodyay, David Ellis, Kooyong Charolais stud, Coolup, Republic of Botswana representative Thapelo Setlalekgosi, 3in1 Agric, Gaborone, Loreen and Tony Kitchen, Bandeeka Simmental and Red Angus studs, Elgin and Julie and Gary Buller, Monterey Murray Grey and Angus studs, Karridale, at the Perth International Airport last week where the historic shipment of 80 WA stud beef cattle were loaded onto a chartered air cargo Boeing 747-46F bound for Botswana.
The historic shipment of live Australian stud beef cattle and dairy goats touched down safely at their new home in the Republic of Botswana last week.

