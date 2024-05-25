Historic Botswana shipment touches down

The historic shipment of live Australian stud beef cattle and dairy goats touched down safely at their new home in the Republic of Botswana last week.
Western Australian stud cattle breeders contributed the majority of the 92 bulls and heifers which received a welcoming fit for royalty with the entire Republic of Botswana cabinet, including president Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, first lady Neo Masisi, vice president Slumber Tsogwane and Federal minister of agriculture Fidelis Molao, and a large crowd of dignitaries to celebrate the livestock's arrival at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in the southern African country's capital city Gaborone.
The shipment consisted of 80 stud British, European and Bos Indicus breed bulls and heifers sourced from nine WA studs and were accompanied by project overseer Thapelo Setlalekgosi, 3in1 Agric, Gaborone, on the chartered air cargo Boeing 747-46NF flight from Perth through to the final handover of the cattle to the Republic of Botswana government.
The WA cattle made history on several fronts being the first live Murray Grey cattle imported to the African continent and the first Australian Limousin, Shorthorn and red factor Charolais cattle exported live into Botswana.
The shipment follows the Botswana government's investment in 162 bulls and heifers from Texas, in the United States, in May last year.
The cattle will go into government owned artificial breeding facilities to produce fertilised embryos and semen for farmers to purchase at subsidised rates with the initiative aimed at fast tracking the growth, production and genetic merit of the country's beef breeding herd using top international genetics.
President Masisi officially welcomed the Australian shipment of 92 Australian cattle and 150 dairy goats and launched the Thuo Letlotlo program and its guidelines in which the Australian seedstock will play an integral role.
The program aims to develop a sustainable, inclusive and diversified livestock sector which Mr Masisi encouraged Botswana to take full advantage of.
He said the initiative is geared towards sustainable development of the country's livestock sector and facilitation of an export-led industry.
"The government importation of Australian livestock is aimed at catalysing the Thuo Letlotlo program," Mr Masisi said.
"I want to assure Botswana that investing in agriculture is the most sustainable way of improving their lives.
"Procurement of these breeding animals is conducted in a systematic manner to address needs of local farmers and market demands.
"This is a national project aimed at reversing the decline of the national herd and improving genetic merit using assisted reproductive technologies and genomics.
"We are determined to ramp up production of the national cattle herd from 1.5 million to 3.5m and the national goat flock from 1.2m to 4m by 2027.
"The Australian breeds will bring genetic variability to the local gene pool and complement the last year's consignment of USA cattle."
Gallery photos courtesy of Phenyo Moalosi (Botswana OP) and Thapelo Setlalekgosi.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.