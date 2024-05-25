Farm Weekly
Home/News

Forum offers advice for sheep producers

May 26 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mike Rolls (left) and Ben Pettinghill of Real Life Resilience will feature at the Kojonup Sheep Livestock Matters event.
Mike Rolls (left) and Ben Pettinghill of Real Life Resilience will feature at the Kojonup Sheep Livestock Matters event.

The WA Livestock Research Council's (WALRC) popular Livestock Matters events return next month, with forums scheduled at Kojonup and Manypeaks on June 25 and June 27 respectively.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.