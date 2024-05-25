Forum offers advice for sheep producers

The WA Livestock Research Council's (WALRC) popular Livestock Matters events return next month, with forums scheduled at Kojonup and Manypeaks on June 25 and June 27 respectively.
At Kojonup on Tuesday, June 25, WALRC member Lynley Anderson will play host to a day devoted to sheep business decisions as the program looks at the range of management responses to current combination of season and prices.
"Our purpose is to provide a forum to discuss various approaches to weathering the current perfect storm of the sheep industry," said WALRC chairwoman Dr Bronwyn Clarke.
"We have no silver bullet but it will be great to talk about the different approaches and to consider the ramifications of each.
"We are also really proud to be bringing the duo Legless and Blind to Kojonup - to make sure we end a day of fairly tough discussions with some humour and good advice around weathering adversity."
The WALRC team then moves to Manypeaks on Thursday, June 27, to stage a progressive field walk to look at Kent Rochester and Bevan Ravenhill's businesses.
This beef focused day will explore a range of business strategies and allow delegates to revisit the site of a previous field day in the region and see the development of Mr Rochester's business in three short years.
The program will include a discussion around laser levelling and its fit into Mr Rochester's intensive rotational grazing program; a look at a summer dormant serradella demonstration site and a significant discussion around fodder conversation and time of calving - made even more relevant by this season.
A highlight of both days is the opportunity to introduce industry to WA based lawyer and member of the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework committee, Dr Michael Maxwell.
"Michael's experiences advocating for the livestock industry across a range of animal welfare and environmental circumstances will make for fascinating stories but also come with some powerful messages of encouragement," Ms Clarke said.
"I'm really pleased to be able to introduce Michael to our industry - as a person who has our backs and who has been working for us in a number of roles through his stellar career.
"The fact that he also coincidentally sits on the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework committee allows him to bring a whole new perspective to his discussion.
"He is a great story-teller and having Michael in our midst for these two days will bring something quite different to the table."
Dr Maxwell's disputes resolution and litigation experience in support of national and multinational agribusiness companies includes defence of regulatory investigations and prosecutions such as controversial greenwashing and animal welfare allegations; and litigation in areas such as animal welfare, herbicides, fugitive dust and genetically modified organism, particularly to resist ideological threats and misleading scientific argument.
The full program for both events and the booking form are now live at walrc.com.au/events
While both events are free to attend, rsvp is essential for catering.
