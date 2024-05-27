9RT 570 is an upper mid-range beauty

AFGRI Equipment, Northam branch manager Luke Siddons has plenty of good things to say about a 2023 John Deere 9RT 570 Track tractor which they took delivery of two months ago.
"It's not the biggest horsepower in the two-track range but it's a good middle range in the high horsepower line-up," Mr Siddons said.
"This tractor was initially ordered to pull an Equalizer bar with a 650 bushel airseeder tank.
"But it's on the market again, so if anyone is looking we have two here and one in the Dalwallinu branch."
As far as the specifications go, the tracks on the 9RT 570 are 36 inch Camso 6500 tracks, and the engine is a 13.6 litre John Deere tier engine.
"The previous model was a 13.5 litre engine," he said.
"Which doesn't seem like much but the horsepower difference is a lot."
Rounding out a few of the other specs is an E18 transmission and a 416lpm (litres per minute) dual hydraulic pump.
Mr Siddons said these tractors have a lot of latitude when it comes to being specified up or down.
"This machine is fairly specced up, the one thing it doesn't have is a PTO (power take-off)."
The cab for this model is a Signature edition, Mr Siddons said.
"It's got Harley (Davidson) footpegs, so when you're cruising along you can turn your seat and get fairly comfortable; the Signature edition cab also has leather seats, leather steering wheel, and big open space," he said.
A few other features complete the premium feel, including a high quality sound package and Bluetooth, which is integrated into the arm rest, and LED lighting.
"It's all fairly ergonomic, there's also a little fridge just behind the training seat," Mr Siddons said.
However, in terms of John Deere's higher horsepower range, he said they have recently released a four-track RX machine, which can go up to 830 horsepower.
"We don't have them in Australia but we could possibly be getting them by the end of the year," he said.
As far as what's selling hot at the moment, Mr Siddons said they had sold a considerable number of the 8000 Series, which AFGRI Equipment still has stock of.
"We're in a pretty good position at the moment because, going back to COVID, we were having to forward order a lot of our machines and we didn't have much stock around already, but we've got a heap of stock coming in before the end of the year as well," he said.
Mr Siddons said if anyone was in the market for an 8R tractor, the next model down from the 9s, there would be plenty of them coming through September onwards.
"I think it might have been reported the other day about the market slowing down a little bit, but we're not noticing that as much," he said.
"We're still getting plenty of enquiries and we've got stock on hand ready to go - so it's a good position to be in, and it's a good position for the farmers as well."
