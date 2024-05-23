Farm Weekly
Sheep keep on trucking on their way east

Brooke Littlewood
Brooke Littlewood
May 24 2024 - 9:00am
It has already been a record year for the number of sheep being trucked from WA to the Eastern States.
Eastern States' demand for WA sheep did not slow down last month, with more than 150,000-head trucked across the border.

