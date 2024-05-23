Sheep keep on trucking on their way east

Eastern States' demand for WA sheep did not slow down last month, with more than 150,000-head trucked across the border.
These were the highest monthly levels seen since November 2020 - which was a record year for west to east sheep flows - and pushed this year's total past half-a-million head.
Of the 150,263-head that passed through Ceduna checkpoint in April, 83,354-head were sheep and 66,909-head were lamb.
Despite only being four months into the year, west to east flows are already double that of the whole of last year, with 507,865-head compared to 248,948-head.
Elders commercial sheep manager Wayne Peake said there was still a large volume of mutton and late drop mated Merino ewes heading from WA into the east coast.
Mr Peake said better or heavier types of those sheep were bringing $60-70 per head.
He expected movements to slow down over the next couple of weeks, in the lead-up to lambing.
"I think the demand for lamb will continue to flow for at least another month," Mr Peake said.
"It has been easier to move those heavier Merino lambs, around the 40 kilogram plus mark, which are being put straight into the feedlot.
"Locally, there is still very tight processing space and no demand for store lambs."
Mr Peake said interest for WA store lambs started to pick up slightly over east from the end of April, on the back of forward contract prices being revealed for June-July.
He said those prices pointed towards the Eastern States' markets and processing space was anticipated to free up slightly at the end of those months.
Meanwhile, WA meat processors were booked up until at least the end of June, with a large number of bookings already being made for the month after.
Mr Peake said it would be interesting to see how many early sucker lambs came onto the market in the next couple of months.
"Traditionally we start seeing those sucker lambs in August, but I have a feeling, with the way the season has gone, this will be pushed out until spring," he said.
"I have spoken to a couple of processors, who think they will be killing old season lambs right into late September and early October."
Mr Peake said there had been a slight rise in mutton prices of about 20 cents in the past fortnight, which he hoped would continue as heavier mutton numbers shrunk.
"There aren't a lot of heavy sheep around, so we are heading into those lighter types now," he said.
"Preg-testing should be finished in the next week, once it has that will be the end of the east coast demand for heavier mutton.
"Mated ewes will also be too heavy to transport - really we don't like moving them any earlier than six weeks out from lambing."
Mr Peake said a freight subsidy was needed now for livestock already sent across the border, as well as those to go.
He said if widespread rain wasn't seen soon spring stock would head east, when old enough to wean and travel.
"We are very hopeful that it will rain soon, it will certainly assist in giving our clients more options and choices in making decision moving forward."
Nutrien Livestock stud and commercial sheep manager Tom Bowen said Eastern States' activity in the WA market had helped clear the oversupply of sheep.
Mr Bowen said without that market there would be a bigger number than what industry could ever hope to move.
"We have seen a large number of trucks being sent across the border because a lack of demand and dry season in WA," Mr Bowen said.
"They are chasing all types, particularly sheep for processing, so they need to be in good condition and of weight."
As WA producers head into lambing, Mr Bowen said sheep numbers entering the market had started dwindling.
He said there would probably be less activity from east coast processors, who had been big buyers of WA sheep, in coming months.
"If we get a decent rain and a follow-up rain, I think numbers will just about evaporate," Mr Bowen said.
"While we don't have any options, but to sell, they will keep coming forward and will start working on young ewes soon.
"If they are the only dry sheep that can go, they will have to go."
Mr Bowen said kill space had cleared up for heavier type mutton because there were currently no numbers of "good, heavyweight ewes" available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.