Agenda ignores rationale says analyst

By Tamara Hooper
Updated May 23 2024 - 2:32pm, first published 8:00am
Episode 3 founder and market analyst Matt Dalgleish said the governments timeline for the phase-out of live sheep exports by sea was ambitious, with it unlikely to be achieveable without massive repercussions to the WA sheep industry.
The goal posts keep shifting in regards to the timeline for the phase-out of the live sheep export by sea trade, with the government releasing its, now, five-year transition plan.

