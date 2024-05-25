Farm Weekly
Processors aim to gear up to meet demand

Tamara Hooper
Tamara Hooper
May 25 2024 - 10:00am
Processors including WAMMCO were awaiting more information on the assistance funding form expansion under the Federal Governments phase-out plan.
Western Australian processors were concerned about the ongoing continuity of sheep/lamb supply and market access for their products according to Episode 3 in its report to the Independent Panel.

